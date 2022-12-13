John Killam, Eskimo Joe’s Promotional Products Group president, also serves the community as the president of the Stillwater Community Foundation board of directors.
1. What is the Stillwater Community Foundation?
The SCF was founded in 2005 when we formalized our relationship with Communities Foundation of Oklahoma (CFO). Early board members included Chair Ken Starks, Treasurer Dan Duncan, Steve Norman, Alice Fowler and many others. The mission of the Stillwater Community Foundation is to help our citizens achieve their dreams for our city. Stillwater is our home – where we raise our children, where neighbor is a title we take seriously – and a place we love. We understand that what we can achieve together is greater than what we can achieve alone. The foundation is a bedrock on which to build a better life – an enduring place to stand together for generations to come. As a nonprofit philanthropic organization, its purpose is to serve the charitable needs of Stillwater. The 501(C)(3) organization provides an umbrella for individuals who want to create a charitable fund or smaller groups seeking to raise philanthropic dollars.
2. Can you explain some of the foundation’s goals?
Working with the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, we provide a place for Stillwater charitable gifts. We are able to establish a fund where donations are deposited and acknowledged as tax-deductible gifts and properly distribute funds to benefit the designated project or organization. The foundation can also build endowments to preserve original gifts and allocate annual distributions. Projects where SCF has been involved include the Dolly Parton Imagination library, Stillwater Community Center, Stillwater Public library database, COVID disaster relief for several organizations, establishing Charity Tracker and memorial funds for Stillwater citizens.
3. Are there paid staff members or is this a 100% volunteer effort?
There are no paid staff members for SCF. Our Board is 100 percent volunteer, and all are active members of the Stillwater community. Donated funds stay in the Stillwater community and are directed by this local board. Our parent organization, CFO, provides legal non-profit status and is our back-office administrator providing bookkeeping and donor acknowledgements.
4. How do you get involved?
Talk to us about projects you are interested in to improve our community. We just completed a survey that will assist us in planning our giving and would like any input others have on programs and ideas. The board of directors also includes Ken Skillman, Mike Woods, Tom Williams, Alice Fowler, Debbie Thomas, Brad Collier, Cody Murray, Scott Petty and Tiffany Munday.
5. What are ways to contribute?
We are about to wrap up a Fundraising campaign on Dec. 31 where all monies donated are matched up to 20% by CFO. Whether it’s a gift to establish a named endowment, fund a special project or support our endowment, your gift will make a difference to the quality of life in Stillwater. Donations can be sent to: Stillwater Community Foundation, P O Box 425, Stillwater, OK 74076 (Checks made to Communities Foundation of OK) or donate online at https://www.stillwatercommunityfoundation.org/.
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.