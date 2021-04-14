Over the past year, local nursing homes have struggled to allow the residents to see people in the community.
Stillwater Creek is hosting a celebration in honor of reopening the facility to the public.
Of course there are restrictions set in place to ensure the safety of residents, staff and the public guests.
Jennifer Richmond, administrator of Stillwater Creek, is excited to let the Stillwater community know what is planned.
To announce the big opening, Stillwater Creek will host an event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be tons of things for families to do while keeping everyone safe.
1. What is the event for and why are you having it?
This event is being held to celebrate the reopening of our facility. After a year of being apart due to the pandemic, our residents and staff are excited to once again be able to be with family members and our friends in the community. This is an exciting and much anticipated time for all of us.
2. Is it open to the public and if so are there restrictions?
Our facility is open to the public once more. The safety and well being of our residents remains our top priority. As such, we do ask all visitors to go through a screening on entry and to wear a mask.
3. What kind of entertainment will you have?
We have planned a lot of fun for everyone. We will have a number of outdoor games, a DJ and special speakers. Visitors will be treated to a bounce house, ice cream truck, cotton candy, hot dogs, drinks and more. Partnering with us on this event are LifeNet, Health back, Encompass, Karmen Legacy, Good Shepherd Hospice and Traditions Health.
4. What would you like us to know about the event?
We hope to see a great turnout from our residents' family members, as well as community friends. This is a great chance to show our residents how much they are loved and how important they remain to our community. We know this past year has been such a difficult time for everyone. This has been an especially challenging year for long-term care facilities, residents and their families, but also for the team members providing care and support. We are ready to celebrate the joy of renewed fellowship after a year unlike any other.
5. How are you involved in this event?
As the administrator of the home, I will be coordinating the event and welcoming families, while also working with our team to continue to follow guidance from state health officials and the CDC.
– Ashlynd Huffman
