Thanks to a couple of Stillwater groups, and a lot of volunteers, the annual Pumpkin Patch is a welcome sight for anyone eager for fall in Oklahoma. The Stillwater Noon Lions Club and Highland Park United Methodist Church will open this year's Pumpkin Patch 1 p.m. Sept. 25. They have all kinds of events planned at the 524 N. Stallard location so we asked Lion Richard Hawkins about this year's Pumpkin Patch.
1. Can we get a little of the background on the Pumpkin Patch?
The pumpkin patch began six years ago as a fundraising effort co-sponsored by Highland Park United Methodist Church and Stillwater Noon Lions Club. The pumpkins are consigned from Pumpkin USA, Navajo Indian Reservation, in Farmington, New Mexico. Pumpkin USA supplies over 100 pumpkin patches in the US each year. A semi-truck of 2,900 pumpkins is delivered in late September and unloaded at the church. A beautiful Pumpkin Patch is created.
2. What kind of events are going on at the pumpkin patch this year?
The Pumpkin Patch is open daily 1-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays beginning Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. Special events occurring during October are pancake breakfast, bake sale, a Misspent Ukes concert, cornhole tournament, food truck, carriage rides, spaghetti lunch, Stillwater Community Band, Lions vision screening, kids carnival, Trick or Treat at the Patch, pumpkin catapult and a 50/50 raffle drawing.
3. Why do the Lions and United Methodist Church do the pumpkin patch, what are the funds raised for?
We serve the citizens of our community and the world. Fundraising recipients are, Highland Park Elementary School, church playground equipment, church startup grants for local entrepreneurs, adult and children's eyeglasses, vision screening, Oklahoma Lions Eye Bank, Lions International Disaster Relief, Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation, Oklahoma Lions Meadows of Hope Foster Care Community in Perkins, Lions health screening, Lions Clubs International Foundation, Lions college and vocational academic scholarships.
4. How well does the pumpkin patch traditionally do in raising funds, attendance, pumpkins sold?
The patch serves thousands of customers each year, selling 2,900 pumpkins plus specialty pumpkins and gourds, and the project has grown each year. After expenses, all funds raised go to support our fundraising recipients.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know, or anything else the Lions do you would like them to know about?
We want to thank the following supporters who help the Patch succeed, Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater Milling Company, Cimarron Carriages, B&C Office Products, Renaissance Assisted Living, Bill Bernhardt Jr., Stillwater Screening Printing, Wal Mart, Oncue Marketing, Homeland, Tinker Federal Credit Union, Rhoda's Filipino Cuisine, Cousin's Maine Lobster, Wesley Foundation, Boy Scouts, OSU Greek Houses, Church, Lions members, and community volunteers, put in hundreds of hours planning and operating the pumpkin patch each year. We want to thank Stillwater and surrounding communities for your support of the patch. Your pumpkin purchases help our organizations serve the needs of thousands.
– Beau Simmons
