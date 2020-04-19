There have been many questions and concerns about the COVID-19 virus and how it relates to our community. The staff at Stillwater Medical Center have pitched in on a group effort to provide some answers.
1. Should I avoid seeing a doctor during this time unless I suspect I have COVID-19?
No, we would not advise ignoring other health care needs at this time. All health concerns should be treated by seeing your primary care physician or urgent care. Do not delay care. We have steps in place to protect you. During this time, many local offices have set up telemedicine which can be done without leaving your home. Please call your provider to determine if that is an option for you. And as always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
2. The number of COVID-19 cases are low in Payne County, is it safe to get out in the community again?
The cases in Payne County are lower than projected which shows that your efforts of social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and cleaning frequently touched surfaces are working. Our ultimate goal is to save lives. The perception of overreaction means that our efforts are paying off. It is evident we are making progress but are not in the clear yet. Please continue to help our community prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you have to get out for any reason, please protect others by wearing a mask.
3. I need to shop for groceries but I don’t have a mask. Do I need to wear one just for one trip to the store?
Yes, it is recommended by the US Surgeon General that you maintain safe social distancing when you need to be in public and wearing a mask provides an extra layer of protection for you and those around you. A homemade mask will provide a barrier. This can be as simple as a bandana or a scarf over your mouth and nose. These handmade cloth options should be washed daily to prevent spreading germs. Always wash your hands after applying and removing your mask.
4. There is a lot of conflicting information about who should be tested for COVID-19, can you explain the protocol?
Currently, testing is reserved for those with symptoms that include; 100.4-degree temperature, loss of smell or taste, dry cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath. In addition, testing is approved for those exposed to a confirmed positive patient and healthcare workers with known exposure. Testing can be performed by the local health department or your local physician or urgent care.
5. How long do you expect COVID-19 to last in our community?
There are many factors that will determine how long COVID-19 will be a threat to our community. While social distancing and good hygiene has likely provided a decline in the early numbers projected, we are still seeing new cases daily. On Thursday, we had our second largest increase of COVID-19 cases in Payne County. Until there is a way to eradicate COVID-19 with a vaccine, like has been done with polio and smallpox, the need to provide care and treatment for patients will continue.
– Stillwater Medical
