Dr. Senthil Nachimuthu will be the guest speaker this week at Stillwater Medical’s First Friday Education Series. The discussion will be streamed live on the Stillwater Medical Foundation Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/smcfoundation/) beginning at noon Friday. His topic is titled Living with AFib.
1. Can you tell us a little about your background?
I am a cardiologist with nearly 10 years experience, specializing in both interventional cardiology and electrophysiology. This dual qualification helps me understand cardiac conditions better and to deliver holistic care to my patients.
I moved to Stillwater a few months ago from Oklahoma City and am very pleased with the hospital and the working environment. We are in the process of setting up an EP lab to offer ablations to our community.
2. Can you give us some highlights of what you might discuss Friday?
Cardiac arrhythmia is one most common problems that we encounter on a day-to-day basis. The goal of my talk is to educate the audience about arrhythmia and how to deal with it. Special focus will be given to atrial fibrillation as it is the most common type of arrhythmia.
3. How do you know when a change in heart rate is serious and needs medical attention?
Normally, our heart beats 60-100 times per minute. Anything below or above this range is considered abnormal. When the heart rate stays above 100 beats per min all the time, it needs to be taken seriously as it may lead to heart failure. Heart rate lower than 60 beats per minute along with symptoms of dizziness, fatigue or passing out spells needs medical attention, as well.
4. What are some common misconceptions people have about arrhythmia?
People think that all arrhythmia are life-threatening and need immediate attention. Another fear is that if untreated it may lead to a heart attack.
Though a few types of arrhythmia are considered lethal, most of them are non-life threatening in nature. They are just a nuisance.
Arrhythmia do not cause heart attacks as it is an electrical problem. Whereas heart attacks are caused by plumbing issues due to clogged arteries.
5. Is there anything else you would like people to know?
Healthy life style involving proper diet, exercise and weight control can go a long way to reduces the risk for development of arrhythmia especially atrial fibrillation.
– Beau Simmons
