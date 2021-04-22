Alpha Phi Omega president Jenna Canady talks about how the OSU chapter of the co-ed service fraternity is urging kids in Stillwater to “Think Green” at an event in honor of Earth Day.
1. Can you tell us a little bit about your organization?
APO is a service fraternity based on friendship, fellowship, leadership and service. We have regular activities for members to grow those bonds of friendship and fellowship. We also do small service projects weekly and bigger monthly service projects, as well as periodically doing larger special projects like this.
2. Why did APO decide to host this particular event?
We usually have a big yearly merit badge event with the Boy Scouts but COVID has gotten in the way this year. We knew we still wanted to do something with kids roughly elementary to middle school age and we wanted it to be educational. One of the activities we’ll be doing is planting seeds, which fits with our organization’s theme of “Grow Your Roots.”
3. What can people expect to find Saturday?
We’ll be having food, gift bags and a variety of activities designed for kids roughly elementary to middle school age but really anyone 3-15 could get something out of it. We’ll have different stations with activities that teach about reducing, reusing and recycling, decorating pots and planting seeds and a bingo game based on sustainability. We’ll have games like “trashketball” where kids learn what can be recycled and what can’t and are challenged to throw different materials into the proper containers.
We’ll have food from McAlister’s Deli and be giving away things like water bottles, cups and metal straws along with gift bags with lots of information about ways to live sustainably.
4. Where and when is the event?
It will be on the OSU campus in the Wes Watkins Center for International Development, 4-8 p.m. Saturday in 112 Cordell North. We ask that people who attend wear masks and social distance.
Admission and parking are free.
5. How can people learn more about your organization and follow your activities?
We’re on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You’ll find us on Instagram as OkState APO and on Facebook and Twitter as Alpha Phi Omega Theta Sigma Chapter.
- Michelle Charles
