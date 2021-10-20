Downtown Stillwater is host to one of the world’s most popular gravel cycling events, The Mid South. Next year's event will be March 10-12. Riders and runners from around the globe will descend on Stillwater to test their mettle and have a good time doing it.
The annual event has grown from approximately 150 participants in 2013 to an expected 2,800 registered participants for 2022. Those who registered in the 2021 'The Incredibly Socially Distanced' version of the event will have priority registration open Oct. 24-29. Registration for everyone else will open Oct. 30-31.
We talked with event manager Sally Turner to learn more about this unique event.
How would you describe The Mid South to someone who hasn’t heard of the event?
The Mid South is a bicycle race that starts and ends in Downtown Stillwater every March. The routes focus on the many dirt and gravel roads surrounding Stillwater. We offer a 100 mile bike race, a 50 mile non-competitive bike ride, and a 50k ultra marathon run. For the very intrepid athletes, the Double offers the challenge of running the 50k course on Friday and then riding the 100 mile course on Saturday.
Is there anything new for the event in 2022?
We have a new option this year called the Inspiration Ride. A 12-mile route that’s intended for those who would love to get their feet wet into gravel riding and families that wish to ride with their children. This will be a very casual ride to one of our cycling community’s favorite destinations they call Inspiration Point.
Can you tell us about the new race categories?
We now have to option for participants to register themselves as non-binary. This an open category for the 100-mile, 50-mile ride, 50k run, and the Double. This first year will help us gauge interest. If we get a significant amount of participants then we will break those down into age groups.
We also have a new 70-year-old-and-up category that allows us to recognize our eldest riders and runners on the podium with a trophy.
How is The Mid South handling public health issues for 2022?
To attend The Mid South, all attendees including registered participants, support crew, sponsors, volunteers and staff are required to present proof of vaccination or a COVID negative test taken within 72 hours of arrival to the event at check in. Masks will be expected to be worn when indoors or when social distancing is not possible. Masks will also be expected at the mass start.
Registered participants must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test at check-in with a state issued ID. Those who fail to provide proof of vaccination or negative test will not be permitted to check in, pick up their packets, or participate in the event. Those who fail to provide proof of vaccination or negative test are not eligible for refund. Results from self-administered tests will not be accepted.
We will continually monitor the situation and reserve the right to makes changes to our COVID-19 safety guidelines as needed.
What can people expect to see Downtown at the finish line?
As of right now we plan to have our Mid South beer can release party at Iron Monk, live music on Husband Avenue along with our gravel bike expo where people can see the latest offering from cycling vendors. This is all contingent on what the COVID situation in our community looks like as we get closer to March.
