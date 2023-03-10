Get your bellies ready because it's time for the annual Taste Of Stillwater fundraising event. This year's event is March 28 at the Payne County Expo Center. Ashlee Robertson is the Executive Director of the Stillwater Public Education Foundation.
Q: Can you please tell us what the Stillwater Public Education Foundation does?
A: Of course. SPEF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong community connections and partnerships to provide support to Stillwater Public Schools. Since its creation in 1984, more than $1.5 Million has been donated to Stillwater classrooms through our teacher grants and technology initiatives.
Q: Please give some examples of projects and programs that would lack funding if it weren't for events like Taste Of Stillwater.
A: Many programs benefit greatly from these fundraisers, such as the Performing Arts and the Jr. High Band. Funds also go towards supplies for art, music, math, and science curriculums. We're able to provide teacher grants, equipment for play-based learning, research for libraries, plus reading and writing programs.
Q: What is a current goal that SPEF would like to reach?
A: We would LOVE to be able to provide Chromebook laptops to every student in Middle School through High School, so every child has the ability to learn and excel in their education on an even playing field.
Q: What can people expect from Taste Of Stillwater and where can we get tickets?
A: I'm excited that this is the 26th year for this fundraiser! We have 33 different food and drink vendors ready to stuff your faces (Ok she didn't say that, but the 33 vendors part is true)!! There's a great variety of restaurants and bakeries this year. So if you want a fun date night or a buffet that will rival Vegas, mark your calendars for March 28th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Payne County Expo Center. Advanced tickets are now available at Bancfirst, Simmons Bank, The Bank NA, RCB, and the SPS Administration Building. You can also purchase tickets online at spef.stillwaterschools.com through March 27th. Advanced adult tickets are $15, kiddos PreK - 5th grade are $10, and if you're under 3 kids eat free! Adult tickets at the door will be $20. Advanced "SPEF Special" discount is 10 Adult tickets for $120!!
If you don't want to or can't attend, you can always purchase a ticket as a donation! This year's vendors are:
Bad Brad’s BBQ, Chick-fil-A, Curty Shack, Eskimo Joe’s, Freddie Paul’s Steakhouse, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Free Range Kitchen, Frios, Fruitie Patootie’s, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Granny’s Kitchen, Hello Catering, Hideaway Pizza, Homeland Bakery, HteaO, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Louie’s Grill & Bar, Mexico Joe’s, Persimmon Hill Farm and Bakery, Pickleman’s Gourmet Buffet, Purdue Q Mobile Smoke Pit, Red Lobster, Red Rock Bakery & Deli, Roscoe’s Feed Shack, Small Cakes, Smokey Pokey, Texas Roadhouse, The Ranchers Club, Wendy’s and Whataburger.
