Before the pandemic, Taste of Stillwater was an annual event that brought food vendors across town under one roof to serve as a fundraiser for the Stillwater Public Education Foundation. Taste of Stillwater returns in-person Thursday, March 24, to the Payne County Expo Center. Doors are open 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at several locations. We spoke with SPEF director Ashlee Robertson about the event.
1 Taste of Stillwater is back after having been one of the big citywide events that was lost (or, in this case turned to drive-through) to the pandemic. How does it feel?
It feels great to be back in pers on! I became the executive director about one year ago, so this will be my first experience with the Taste of Stillwater. However, all year I have heard from many that they love this event. It is one of their favorite Stillwater events. So it’s great to be able to offer it again and gather together as a community in support of our Stillwater Public Schools.
2 Can you explain what SPEF does for people who may not be familiar?
SPEF is the Stillwater Public Education Foundation. We raise additional funding for our public schools to support programs that would not otherwise be available to our students. We provide funding for teacher grants that are submitted by teachers to benefit their classrooms directly. This year we also paid for high school students to attend a private showing of STOMP at the McKnight Center. This was paid for through our Onward Arts campaign that was created to increase opportunities for our students to engage in the arts. This same campaign will also provide for a summer drama program for our elementary students in grades third-fifth. We have also provided thousands of dollars in technology to our schools through our Tech 2 Tech program. SPEF was founded in 1984 and since then, we have provided over $1.4 million in additional resources to our schools.
3 Can you tell us what people can expect at the event?
This is a family style mega buffet featuring food and drinks from 30 local restaurants.
They are:
Bad Brad’s BBQ • Chick-fil-A • Eskimo Joe’s • Freddie Paul’s Steakhouse • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers • Frios • Fuzzy’s Taco Shop • Golden Chick • Granny’s Kitchen • Hello Catering • Hideaway Pizza • Homeland Bakery • Jersey Mike’s Subs • Louie’s Grill & Bar • Mexico Joe’s • Olive Garden • One Life Nutrition • Pickleman’s Gourmet Buffet • Red Rock Bakery & Deli • Reflections Nutrition • Rib Crib • Roscoes • IHOP • Red Lobster • Smokin’ Joe’s • Texas Roadhouse • The Ranchers Club • Wendy’s
Beverages will be provided by Dr Pepper, Grimsley’s Inc., Raising Cane’s, Robert Williams, Simplicity & Co. Tea House and OnCue.
4 How will the funds raised be used?
The funds raised at the Taste of Stillwater will be used to support our many programs that directly benefit the Stillwater Public Schools. Programs such as teacher grants, Powerful Peers (recognizes teachers that go above and beyond to support their fellow teachers), our Adopt an Author program that brings in authors as guest speakers to interact with our students, and many other programs.
5 How do people get tickets or help sponsor the event?
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.spef.stillwaterschools.com/events/taste-of-stillwater/
Or at any of our ticket vendor locations: Arvest Bank, BancFirst, Simmons Bank, The Bank N.A., RCB Bank, and the SPS Administration building.
– Beau Simmons
