Visitors to local businesses and attractions in Stillwater can enter a social media contest for a chance to win gift cards. Visit Stillwater is celebrating April 5 as 405 Day.
1. What is 405 Day?
405 Day is a one-day event created by Visit Stillwater on the day symbolized by our area code. On April 5, 2023, residents and visitors are encouraged to visit our local businesses and attractions and include #VisitStillwater on their social media posts while out and about in Stillwater.
2. How do you enter?
Any Stillwater resident or visitor with a Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram account is eligible to enter. Visit any Stillwater hotel, attraction, retail store, lake, park, convenience store or other unique-to-Stillwater location and post your photo on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram including #VisitStillwater. Make sure your privacy settings allow us to see your post(s). Participants should only enter one photo per location, but there is no limit to the number of locations visited. For example, you can’t enter two photos from Lost Creek Safari, but you could enter one photo from Lost Creek Safari, All Around Cowgirl, Eskimo Joe’s, Zannotti’s and more. All photos must be posted on April 5, 2023.
3: What are the prizes?
Five individual winners will be selected using a digital wheel to win a $40 gift card to the Stillwater business of your choice. Each participant is eligible to win one gift card.
4: Why use a hashtag on social media?
We encourage residents and visitors to use #VisitStillwater on their posts about positive experiences they have throughout our community. Who knows, you may see your pictures heading the Visit Stillwater website pages, within a social media post, on the pages of the annual Stillwater Guide to the Local Scene, or you may even win a gift card to your favorite local business.
5: Where can I learn more?
Check out our landing page at VisitStillwater.org/405-day for full event details, and an interactive map to locate and search for local businesses and attractions. You can also find the most comprehensive calendar of events and lots of ideas for things to see and do in Stillwater at VisitStillwater.org.
– Provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.