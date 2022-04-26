April is sexual assault awareness month. In order to raise awareness, Wings of Hope organized Denim Day, an event that's been going on for a decade.
Candi Bugg, WOH ePrevention Coordinator said many benefits come with the Denim Day. The march begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Payne County Courthouse and participants will walk to The Beadery on Main.
1. How long has WOH participated in Denim Day?
Since 2009
2. Why are events such as this important for the community to participate in?
Events like Denim Day not only raise awareness, but it opens up a dialogue that addresses victim blaming. Our goal is to support survivors and offer as many resources as possible.offers support and resources as well.
3. What is the reason denim is used as representation for sexual assault awareness month?
Denim Day became a movement in 1992, following the sexual assault of a 18 year old Italian girl. She was assaulted by her much older driving instructor. He was convicted of rape but after appealing to the Supreme Court, his conviction was overturned. The Supreme Court called the sexual assault consensual due to her jeans being too tight for her abuser to remove on his own.
4. What would you like people to know about the importance of this event?
Awareness is key in helping to change future communal/societal norms. Proving educational events are very important for future prevention efforts.
5. Anything else you want to add that I didn’t ask?
(Answered by Jet Turner, Marketing & Communications Manager)
Wings of Hope is constantly working hard to continue to educate and support our communities. If you would like to help us break the cycle of violence, you can find our volunteer and donation information at www.wingsofhopeok.com.
