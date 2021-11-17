Q5: Annual OSU Poinsettia sale

Dr. Bruce Dunn, Professor of Floriculture at Oklahoma State University, answers questions about the upcoming OSU poinsettia sale. The sale is always the Thursday and Friday after Thanksgiving. The sale usually generates around $10,000 annually. Roughly half the money goes toward paying for next year's crop with the other half used for student scholarships and supporting the departmental teaching program. I want to thank the community for supporting the sale, as it is a great learning experience for the students in terms of crop production and sales.
1 Where and when is the annual OSU poinsettia sale?
We will be back to an in-person sale this year. This year the sale is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3., at the Greenhouse Learning Center located at 318 North Lincoln St. Most find it easy to access off of Hall of Fame through the student parking lot by the electrical substation or just north of the health center off of Farm Road. Designated parking will be available on the north side of the headhouse.
2 How many poinsettias are for sale, what are the sizes available and the costs?
My greenhouse management students grew approximately 1,400 poinsettias this year. Half are the traditional red poinsettias, but we also have orange, white, rose type, marble, pink, speckled, and variegated. Students grew deluxe (6" standard table size), and specimen (8" display size) this year. Prices are the same as they have been the last couple of years at $11 for the deluxe and $35 for the specimen size. We will accept cash, check, or credit cards.
3 What other items are for sale?
I always have the students grow some "specialty crops" to give them experience with other crops besides poinsettias. As part of the class, students also grew petunias, gerbera daisies, ornamental kale, and heuchera this year. The kale can be planted out now along with the heuchera (perennial), while the petunia and gerbera daisy are houseplants this time of year. Those crops are 2 for $5.
4 What is the best way to take care of a poinsettia?
The recommendation is to give the plants 6 hours of indirect light daily. Poinsettias do well at 70 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer just avoid drafts or excessive heat near a vent or door. Plants should be watered thoroughly when the soil is dry or the plant starts to wilt. If there is a foil pot cover it should be removed to allow all water to drain from the pot. At my house, I probably water the plant once a week as a reference. If the plants sit in water, they will rot. You do not need to fertilize your poinsettia plant when it is in bloom, but if you want to enjoy it past the holiday season it will need supplemental fertilizer starting in February.
5 Where can people go for more information?
Visit the “Committed to the Public Good” section near the bottom of our Horticulture and Landscape Architecture website, hortla.okstate.edu or facebook.com/OSUHorticultureLADept.
