The Stillwater Community Singers hopes to take your mind off the sizzling summer heat with a “Christmas in July Sing-a-Long.” The free musical event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stillwater Community Center. Kim Strom answered some questions about the choir’s summer event.
1 What is the Christmas in July Sing-a-Long?
The Stillwater Community Singers are hosting a fun evening with familiar carols, a few choral selections, holiday treats and decorations plus an opportunity to meet other people who share the love of music.
2 Is this event really free?
We promise it is completely free! Free music, free food and free laughter! We want you to experience our musical family as well as a sneak peek into our holiday concert. If you enjoy this event and want to temporarily join us for fall rehearsals and the holiday concert performance, you can do so! The normal annual membership dues of $24 will be waived.
3 Do I have to audition?
Absolutely not, that is never a requirement for joining our choir. In fact, some of our members do not read music, but they learn as they continue to rehearse with those of us who do. To many of us, this choir is a second family. We sing, laugh and share our lives with each other at Thursday evening rehearsals. If you enjoy singing, come give us a try!
4 Do I need to register for the Sing-a-Long?
We prefer that you register so that we can have enough chairs, music and food for everyone. You can do this on our website at stillwatersingers.weebly.com or you can post a message at facebook.com/stillwatersingers or on Instagram @stillwatersingers. If you are not comfortable with social media, feel free to contact any of the choir members that you know to get registered. Even if you do not register or you decide to come at the last minute, you are very welcome. Don’t let the registration process prevent you from singing with us.
5 Why should I attend the “Christmas in July Sing-a-Long”?
Singing has many benefits to your physical and mental health. Sometimes, you only need a little nudge to start something new that will help you in living your best life. Give us a try! You have a lot to gain and nothing but one Thursday evening to lose.
