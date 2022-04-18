Sheri Carter is president of Resilient Payne County, an organization founded in 2017 by volunteers who bring their energy and expertise together to empower change and help Payne County become a trauma-sensitive, resilient county.
What is the Early Birds School Readiness program and who is it for?
The Early Birds School Readiness program is coordinated through Resilient Payne County and is geared toward parents, grandparents and anyone caring for children under 5. The session is focused on providing support for the caretaker in their role as the child’s first and most influential teacher. The class is a family-based school readiness program that provides families with information, activities, and educational toys and books to use with children to stimulate their development and learning.
What should families expect at the event?
Classes are led by trained professionals and will cover topics that include child development, everyday learning opportunities, activities to promote school readiness, purposeful parenting techniques, and health and safety. Families will have an opportunity to visit with other parents about the successes and challenges of being their child’s first teacher. Caregivers will receive a free kit of learning materials to take home.
What is the cost to attend and how do I sign up?
There is no cost to attend and childcare will be provided. The session takes place at Will Rogers Elementary on Saturday, April 23 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Caregivers can sign up at signupgenius.com/go/rpcspring22.
What is Resilient Payne County?
The work of RPC is focused on four areas: Educate the public and community about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and how to integrate trauma-informed and resilience-building practices in their work. Engage citizens and organizations to join RPC in a system of change to develop a trauma-sensitive culture and increase the capacity to build a resilient county. Collaborate with citizens and organizations to create partnerships with county agencies to commit to trauma-informed and resilience-building practices. Build a sustainable and strong non-profit organization that creates a compassionate and resilient community where children and families thrive.
Where can I learn more about Resilient Payne County and how to get involved with its mission?
You can visit resilientpaynecounty.org to learn more about the work of our volunteers. We want to connect with people who have a wide range of skills and connect them with our work to impact Payne County. This might include serving through our Helping Hands program with the Department of Human Services, organizing an outreach event like one of our climbing days to engage families, or asking someone from our team to speak to your organization to share about creating resilient youth and families.
