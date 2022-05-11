The Stillwater High Pioneer Chorale and Concert choirs are ending their semester with a “Sing into Spring!” concert. The show starts at 7 p.m. on May 17. Admission is free. Director Dana Ayers shares more about Tuesday’s vocal performance.
1 What is special about the upcoming concert?
We’re calling this concert “Sing Into Spring!” and we are so excited to share the music we’ve been working on this semester, everything from foreign language selections to some great show music from Smokey Joe’s Cafe. We’re performing on the main stage of the SHS Performing Arts Center. Masking requirements, on stage and off, have been removed. That makes the concert a lot more enjoyable for all of us.
2 What can the audience expect?
Well, the choirs remain a little smaller than years past but we still make beautiful music together. All of the performing arts programs continue to be impacted by lesser numbers of in-person participation due to continued COVID concerns. Even so, the students have stepped up and the quality of sound and extended vocal repertoire is excellent. We also have a new accompanist – Mr. Harvey Myers. He’s been wonderful to have on board this year and the choir students love him.
3 Are the choirs doing anything particularly different for this concert?
I usually try to establish a “theme” for our choir concerts but this concert is much less structured. We have been singing a nice variety of languages for our contest music – Latin, Hungarian, French, German, Hebrew and, of course, English. There will be a few end-of-year choir awards given for outstanding musicians, the Pioneer Spirit award, senior blankets given from the Boosters and the outstanding senior award. Then we are ending the concert with a fun, upbeat medley of Smokey Joe’s Cafe tunes and I’m sure the audience will be singing along on several of those numbers.
4 How has the year gone for the choirs?
It has been a good year! We were able to return to community performances during the holiday season and returned to contests this year. We had seven choir students selected for the OkMEA All State Honor Choirs as well as one alternate participant in the OCDA Honor Jazz Choir. We took a group of students to OSSAA Solo and Ensemble contests at both the District and State level and returned with over three dozen superior medals. Forces from vocal music, drama, tech theatre and instrumental music were combined to present a dynamic version of Footloose the Musical with a cast, pit and crew of 70 plus students. The choirs then returned to the Tri-State Music Festival and came home with every choir and ensemble receiving a 1-Superior rating.
5 What else can we anticipate from the SHS choirs?
I am already taking suggestions from the students and planning music for 2022-2023 to get a jump start on concert repertoire. We continue to fundraise for travel back to Disneyworld for Spring Break in 2023 – so some Disney music may also be in our future. We took that trip a couple of years ago and it was absolutely wonderful. The Choir Boosters organization has returned and it’s going great – great membership with great ideas to support the choirs.
– Submitted
