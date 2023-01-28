The Stillwater League of Women Voters is hosting a forum for city council candidates at 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at City Hall. In the event of inclement weather, the forum will be moved to the following Thursday at the same time and place.
Candidates for council on the Feb. 14 ballot are Nathan Brubaker, Yuki Clarke, Tim Hardin and Weston Caswell. Though he will appear on the ballot, Caswell told the News Press he has ended his campaign.
LWV provided three candidates with the following four questions:
1 What experience and/or education do you have that qualifies you for city councilor and why do you want this job?
BRUBAKER: 65 years of living in small and large communities is the start. However, Stillwater is the first community that I have taken a deeper dive into getting to know how this community works by participating in Leadership Stillwater class of XXVII. From that point on I have been involved with the Chamber committees to celebrate business in Stillwater and seek ways to improve business in Stillwater. I am seeking this position to give back to the city that has allowed me to get involved.
HARDIN: My experience is multifaceted. Trained in industrial engineering, I worked in corporate business and then owned a small business. These areas, though different, were both challenging. Later, as a college educator, I taught students financial analysis of engineering projects. I will apply these skills to future city projects identifying prudent financial options. Believing in community service, I completed Leadership Stillwater and now sit on two city advisory boards, work with Our Daily Bread and my church to name a few examples. My family chose Stillwater as our home; I want to make it an even better place to live.
CLARKE: I ran to represent the younger or struggling part of Stillwater and aim to represent all of our residents. I understand the issues of housing, careers and jobs, activities, and more, and with us wanting to keep younger people, I will be the perspective that knows what it entails. I have been involved for some time, with the Payne County Democrats as chair, the Sister City Council, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Ad Hoc Committee, and other involvement and activism. I have a Bachelors in Marketing and Business and will use that knowledge to better our city.
2 The old Booker T. Washington School is to be renovated. What do you envision it to become and what policies will you implement after its renovation and why?
CLARKE: The Washington School is a vital part of our history and our Black community. As one of the few Black schools remaining in Oklahoma, it is our duty to make it both a historical site that reflects on the horrors of our past and the fight for equality today, as well as a community center that brings life back into a place so many cherish. We need to listen to our Black community on what is important to them, and implement changes so Washington School and other important landmarks never again fall apart or become forgotten.
HARDIN: I envision Washington School becoming a place to celebrate the history of the vibrant community that once embraced it. I believe that those who remain from that community should have major input as to exactly what shape that would take – educational, childcare, museum, community center. The building sits in the flood plain, so the design and use will have to recognize the potential for future flooding while ensuring minimal damage. I believe the city, the past and present community and OSU’s history department should work to produce a facility that recognizes Washington School’s important role in history.
BRUBAKER: My vision is to not only see it become a place to display history but also a facility that can become a meeting place for business and community alike. As far as, policies, that will be based on what it actually becomes but in reality, policies will be established by department/entities that are given charge over the facility.
3 What policies and/or ordinances will you implement to ensure safety for all Stillwater citizens, particularly students – public and university – against gun violence, and illegal marijuana production?
HARDIN: Gun safety must begin at home. Firearms can be stored in locked containers restricting inappropriate access. Children must be taught to respect the irreversible power of guns. I would welcome a community outreach program by the Stillwater Police to provide a firearms safety course, free of charge, to any resident. Stillwater Police provide School Resource Officers. If SPS requires additional SROs, I support that program’s expansion. OSU enforces a strict “no firearms policy” with very few exceptions. Regarding illegal marijuana production, municipalities, like Stillwater, have no jurisdiction in policing marijuana grow facilities. This function falls to the State of Oklahoma.
BRUBAKER: Stillwater is a unique city in that we have three police forces [Stillwater PD, County Sheriff, and OSU PD]. The State has established laws that govern use of guns. OSU. Schools, and individual business establish rules about guns on their property. With this support from our local police enforcing our laws, our level of safety and security is high. Marijuana laws and rules are a moving target that continue to have rules and regulations established along with manpower to enforce regulations. Our local police force works well with other agencies to enforce rules and regulations.
CLARKE: To protect students from gun violence, we need proactive approaches that would reduce violence from happening. Funding stronger mental health resources, partnering with OSU and SPS administrators on what can be done to have an early intervention system and build a culture of openness about one’s feelings, especially for male students, and promoting proper storage and handling of guns are important for a safe school experience. As for illegal marijuana, the council needs to make sure it researches any new permits thoroughly, and work with SPD and the Medical Marijuana Authority to enforce health regulations and proper selling.
4 How will you address the homelessness of some of our citizens and veterans in Stillwater?
BRUBAKER: I find this question timely. Just this past Sunday our church received a prayer request about Mission of Hope needing a larger facility to meet the need of homelessness. The question of homelessness is more than a city problem it is a, we the people problem. While I very much believe that we continue to support the different agencies that help those that need a helping hand. The real question is what is the cause? Lack of education, jobs, resources? Working with the agencies that support could give us a better view of what we are lacking.
CLARKE: Homelessness does not have a straightforward solution, and housing is needed but is not the only piece of the puzzle. As a community we need to make sure resources to jobs, mental health, education, IDs, transportation, and more are readily available for our homeless residents and find grants to support our nonprofit and city efforts. Having a true human connection to our homeless is vital, and we need to be accommodating to any pets they may have as many homeless will choose keeping them over housing that disallows animals.
HARDIN: Varied reasons exist for any person, including a veteran, to become homeless. Some experience economic hardship. Some suffer from addiction or mental health problems. Some lack a supportive environment. Some choose to live in a way that avoids restrictive policies and monitoring. Addressing this wide range of issues will take the joint effort of the city, churches, social service agencies and healthcare providers reaching out to assess an individual’s situation and determine the feasible assistance that person needs and wants. I will reach out to the entities mentioned to establish a community-based coalition that addresses homelessness in our community.
