The election for the Stillwater City Council will be Feb. 9. There are seven names on the ballot for one seat. The candidates are Preston Bobo, Riley Flack, Christie Hawkins, Warren McElliott, Bryce Moody, Ariel Ross and Mary Tetrick. Though he did not withdraw in time and will remain on the ballot, McElliott is not campaigning for the position. Tetrick has not responded to LWV requests to participate in the Q&A or forums.
The next online forum for City Council candidates will be 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
The Stillwater League of Women Voters provided the following Q&A.
1): Why have your decided to run for City Council, and what qualifications and experience do you bring to this office?
Preston Bobo
I believe it is the duty of any citizen to serve their country however, and this is a way I can serve mine. Also, I was asked repeatedly by members of our community.
I have served on several boards in the past, and I am currently serving on the board for Dwight Mission Camp and Conference Center, so I have those experiences to bring.
Beyond that, I believe that I am qualified because my job requires that I read research and make choices that impact the lives and safety of hundreds of individuals. This skillset should serve nicely on the council.
Riley Flack
I truly believe the first and most important role of any representative at any level is to preserve and protect our God-given liberty secured by our Constitution. I would like to provide our citizens with a Patriotic voice on our city council. One who truly believes in freedom over fear. As Ben Franklin once famously remarked "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither Liberty nor safety." History is absolutely crystal clear on this and one could accurately replace "deserve" with "will end up with."
Christie Hawkins
The importance of strong local government – which has rarely been more evident than over the past year – guided my decision to run for City Council. Our local government provides outstanding leadership, often making difficult, sometimes unpopular decisions for the collective good of our community. Continuity of this steady and thoughtful leadership is critical. My leadership roles at OSU have allowed me to develop skills in gathering input and building collaborative relationships, experience in planning and decision-making, and a commitment to service. All qualities which will translate to a successful role in community service and leadership.
Bryce Moody
I have decided to enter politics at this time, with aspirations to go further, because I can no longer stand idle while our country is being torn apart by our two leading parties. I am a staunch moderate, and as such I feel it is our duty as voices for the people to bring our government back from the brink. Though I have no background in politics, I do have management experience, customer service experience and eight years of nursing experience. All of these skill sets will be of vital importance in the roll of City Council Member.
Ariel Ross
The short answer to why I’m running for City Council is that I’m constantly plagued with the feeling that I’m not doing enough to contribute to a community that has done a great deal for my family. Public service, as a regular practice, is the best response I’ve found. I have spent the last six years serving on the Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments, and Block 34 Trust – experiences that have all contributed to my readiness to serve on the Stillwater City Council.
2): What would you do to improve the quality of Stillwater's streets and infrastructure?
Bobo
I have already heard complaints, specifically about the streets being serviced asymmetrically across Stillwater. That is one of the things I want to look into and see if there is any merit behind those claims, but then reassess a more equitable model to improve and maintain our streets.
Flack
Re-centering the role of our city government and re-prioritizing drivable, decent roads and core infrastructure would be my goal. How much do we spend on non-core services like Visit Stillwater, marketing, recycling, parks, golf courses, etc. How much excess administrative costs do we have as a city? As all of us know when making a budget in our home we must prioritize what we need and not buy some of the things we want. I think we need to focus on improving truly core services (water, power, roads, trash, first responders) and budget them appropriately and ahead of our wants.
Hawkins
Because I am a firm believer in informed decision making, my first step would be educating myself on the existing plans for these types of improvements and how projects are prioritized and funded. I would also be interested in any information and/or metrics providing data on the existing conditions of streets and/or infrastructure – how information was collected and how it translates to existing improvement plans. Most importantly, as a public servant, I would want input from citizens regarding their perspective and where they see the greatest needs.
Moody
As a home health nurse I the of Stillwater daily (sic). I am aware that many of our streets are in need of repair and will work with the other council members to alleviate the problem as efficiently as possible.
Ross
As far as I can tell, Stillwater residents are unanimous in wanting better streets, and I agree – some streets are in better shape, and some are still a mess. Stillwater has already made a commitment to a Complete Streets approach to developing transportation infrastructure, and I would strongly advocate for holding up that commitment. Most important, I’d like to make sure that part of every transportation conversation is a consideration of the disabled community here, who are too often at risk because of a lack of well-maintained, continuous sidewalks. That should be the first concern, not the last.
3): What are the advantages and disadvantages of creating a Tax Increment Finance for the districts of the City of Stillwater?
Bobo
The advantage is clear. TIFs allow the city to divert and collect funds from property taxes towards specific municipal projects. These projects allow for areas with disadvantaged residents or areas that are essentially liabilities in the city to become assets over time.
The disadvantages are also, fairly clear. TIFs are speculative in nature, and begin with revenue shortfalls. These have to be made up for in other areas, and if the property taxes in the TIF district does not sufficiently offset this shortfall in the future then the TIFs can cause budgetary issues in the future.
I think that the key with TIFs is to ensure superlative research, and a very high level of transparency.
Flack
Advantages – none. Disadvantages – this system of financing will undoubtedly, eventually be corrupted by representatives and end up with government choosing winners and losers. Bad idea.
Hawkins
TIF districts provide a useful mechanism for municipalities to self finance redevelopment projects without increasing taxes. Advantages include stimulating economic development in a targeted area, attracting new business, adding jobs and increasing property tax receipts. Increased revenue pays bonds, reimburses investors, and can be allocated toward new projects.
Disadvantages occur when TIFs are initiated in areas where they are not supported by businesses or property owners. Also, when successful, TIFs can result in gentrification and displacement of lower-income residents. This can be addressed by ensuring a percentage of TIF revenue is used to preserve availability of affordable homes.
Moody
I am currently not will versed on Tax increment financing. I will do more research before giving an educated answer.
Ross
Tax Increment Financing is a tool cities can use to encourage development in areas where growth is stagnant, and like any tool, it can be misused. In terms of its ability to get the ball rolling, so that new businesses can open up and start generating tax revenue that then allows more businesses to take advantage of the TIF, I don’t see a drawback. What I hope is that the tool will be used in Stillwater to support small, local ventures, and minority-owned businesses, in addition to some of the larger developments.
4): Bond issues are often used by municipalities to fund capital projects. Some citizens have suggested a bond issue for projects such as a new fire department station, streets and an animal welfare facility. Others have suggested raising the city sales tax. What do you view as the advantages or disadvantages of each choice?
Bobo
Bond issues create liability for the city. They are dependent on the market to maintain their value, and other municipalities have absolutely gotten into some financial strain due to bond issues. The initial investment is guaranteed from the beginning. The initial bond is for a fixed amount of capital.
Raising the sales tax has one main issue out of the gate. Sales taxes are regressive in nature. They disproportionally impact the most disadvantaged in the community. However it is possible to tailor them in such a way that these impacts are mitigated. Sales tax increases do not incur a liability on the city, but the amount of capital they generate is speculative.
Flack
Dave Ramsey says no debt is good debt. I tend to align with him on this issue. That being said, voters decide to pass a bond or not which I think is good. Indeed, I have a mortgage, so this is not an absolute principle. Good budgeting, prioritizing, saving and paying cash would be ideal. If a bond is initiated and voted on, I would like to see very short-term bonds that are paid quickly. I think we have a great opportunity in Stillwater to lower tax rates, cut regulations, support businesses with solid core infrastructure and core services; and I think these policies would lay a firm foundation for growth--something Stillwater hasn't seen in some two plus decades.
Hawkins
Upfront costs for capital projects are high, but investment in infrastructure benefits the public for many years. Borrowing money through issuance of bonds is a low-cost way to get projects completed more quickly. Municipalities receive low interest rates with tax-exempt bond financing. Managing debt levels and ensuring payments can be made is essential.
Increases in city sales tax must be considered carefully. University towns may see this as an attractive option, collecting revenue from visitors during football weekends and other events. However, increases in sales tax tend to hit lower-income residents harder and therefore may not be preferable.
Moody
During this time of economic crisis, I would strongly discourage raising sales tax. However, due to my limited knowledge on municiple (sic) bonds I will seek council (sic) from a fincial (sic) expert to gain more knowledge on the subject to be able to better answer these questions in the future.
Ross
Again, these are tools Stillwater has available to realize big projects, and I’ve seen their benefits. Thanks to a bond issue (that as a citizen I voted for), my son spent his last year at Westwood Elementary in its beautiful new building. Extending the half-cent sales tax in 2015 allowed us to continue improving streets. Given the financial fears that many are facing during the pandemic, I would hate to see people burdened with new taxes. On the other hand, Fire Department #2 and Animal Welfare are in desperate need of new facilities, which a bond could make possible.
