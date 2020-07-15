A man was killed Tuesday night while walking on US 177 about one mile south of Stillwater and many questions remain to be answered.
The white male, whose name has not been released pending positive identification and notification of his family, was walking a black Roadmaster bicycle at about 11:29 p.m. in the outside southbound lane of the highway just south of 32nd Ave., according to preliminary information from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
He was struck by a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Avery Stinnett, 24, of Jones, that also traveling in the outside lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by LifeNet EMS personnel due to head injuries.
The condition of the driver, the condition of the pedestrian and the cause of the collision were all listed as "pending investigation" in the preliminary report.
The incident was investigated by troopers from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop K and the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit with assistance from the Stillwater Fire Department, LifeNet EMS, the Payne County Sheriff's Office, Stillwater Police Department and the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for almost two hours.
