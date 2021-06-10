Stillwater’s Lakeside Memorial Golf Course saw record numbers in 2020 in spite of, or maybe because of, the COVID-19 pandemic and turned a profit for the first time since Henderson Golf Management took over operations of the city-owned course in 2018, the Stillwater City Council learned in a report Monday.
Revenues exceeded budgeted expenses by $69,000.
The course had struggled financially for many years while operated by the City of Stillwater, and there were regular discussions over the years about whether the City could or should continue to support the course as a public amenity.
In 2017, when the City Council first approved outsourcing management of the golf course to Michael Henderson, who had previously overseen course operations, there were some concerns in the community. But city staff cited his knowledge of the market, knowledge of the community and what they characterized as “overwhelming” support from the golfing community as selling points. Henderson Golf Management also offered the advantage of a fixed operating cost while making facility improvements.
The company is based in Stillwater and now operates facilities in Stillwater, Edmond and other surrounding communities.
Henderson presents an annual report on course operations to the City Council as required by contract.
The contract with Henderson Golf Management was renewed for one year in May 2020 with the option of two more one-year extensions.
When the contract extension was presented, Special Projects Director John McClenny said the $120,000 annual cost was still $30,000 less than the City had spent when it operated and maintained the course.
Henderson Golf is responsible for tournaments, programming, operation of the pro shop and the clubhouse. It pays for water, gas and electricity, but the City of Stillwater offers supplemental water during droughts.
Course privileges for the Stillwater High School golf team are part of the deal.
Henderson said the course saw a record number of golfers over the past year as people looked for outdoor activities.
Program attendance has consistently grown year over year since 2018, he reported.
Events and tournaments that had to be canceled last year are coming back and Henderson said he is especially looking forward to seeing the Special Olympics Oklahoma Summer Games return in 2022.
Plans for improvements in the next year include new carts.
Although about two acres of Lakeside’s turf was damaged by the extreme cold Oklahoma experienced in February, the course is still playable and in much better shape than some others in the area that lost so much turf they haven’t been able to open for the summer, he said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
