Outdoor Adventure at Oklahoma State University provides students with a place to find fun and excitement on campus.
Through the rock climbing wall at the Colvin Center, as well as regional and national trips, Outdoor Adventure looks to emphasize adventure, awareness about the environment, wilderness travel and much more.
There are also events put on by Outdoor Adventure designed to provide a fun experience while also getting a taste of the outdoors. One such event is the Red Dirt Pump Fest, with the 16th rendition being held at the OSU Colvin Center on Feb. 29 for those 18 and up.
Alyssa Smith with Outdoor Adventure said the Red Dirt Pump Fest is a competition for people that allows people to take part with no prior rock climbing experience.
“It’s a rock climbing wall competition and we have three divisions,” Smith said. “We have beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions for men and women. So there’s a lot of opportunities to win, and it’s for all abilities of climbers who compete in it. So even if you’re not a strong climber, you can come compete in the beginner category and still win fun prizes and things like that.”
Over the years, the Red Dirt Pump Fest has gone from mostly local competitors to including many from around the region. Smith said the number of participants has doubled in recent years.
“The past two years have been pretty different than the previous years,” Smith said.” Last year, for the 15th, we kind of made it a lot bigger than usual. In the past, it’s mainly been local OSU climbers competing against each other in just kind of a fun day. Then last year, and this year again, we’re still increasing … it used to be only about 40 kids participating. Then last year, we got up to almost 80, and this year we’re expecting about 90. We have representation from seven different schools, including schools from Kansas, Texas and the region. It’s a great regional tournament where over the years we’ve gotten more regional participation instead of just local participation.”
A new addition to this year’s event will be the accompanying No Man’s Land Film Festival. It will be the second time for this particular film festival to have been hosted at OSU, but the first time it is associated with Red Dirt Pump Fest.
Taking place from 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Wes Watkins Center, No Man’s Land Film Festival will be showcasing films that put women in adventure sports at the forefront.
“Their goal is to define what feminine means in outdoor adventure film and sports,” Smith said. “All of the films are about women who participate in adventure sports. Whether that’s rock climbing, biking, running … a whole variety of different sports. It’s films directed by women and starring women, and the festival is trying to bring women into the spotlight a little bit more who are in adventure sports.”
As part of the film festival, a panel discussion will be held following the films that will allow people a chance to hear from three women who will share their personal stories and experiences about being adventure sports athletes. Those on the panel will include Claire Buhrfeind, a member of the USA national climbing team.
The Red Dirt Pump Fest registration includes a fee and is open to all skill levels and all ages 18 and up. Anyone who is interested can visit Outdoor Adventure in the OSU Colvin Center, or can call 405-744-5581. Admission to the No Man’s Land Film Festival is free.
