The cast began rehearsals this past Tuesday and continued through Friday. After many years without the program because of COVID-19, the children were excited to get back on stage.
Rana McCoy is the founder and director of the Children’s Operetta Workshop. She has taught music for years. Some of her specialties include piano, voice and guitar. For her, the idea of an operetta began in 1996 at a piano conference in Dallas.
“Mayron Cole had this idea in the summer to do an operetta, which is a small musical or opera that is usually comic,” McCoy said. “She said ‘I saw your eyes light up.’”
McCoy knew Stillwater had a summer reading program, but the community never had any performance opportunities for kids.
After Cole introduced the idea of an Operetta, McCoy knew that she had to talk to the Stillwater librarian.
The idea was confirmed and the Children’s Operetta Workshop was born. McCoy was able to begin fundraising immediately.
After 24 years, McCoy has formed a rhythm for the production. The process she has demonstrated is fast-paced and smooth.
Auditions were held on the last Sunday in March. Cast members were told a week later which part they landed.
By the first week in May, the cast had the scripts and all of the songs, and members only rehearsed for a couple of hours for five days straight.
“Do they know it all the first day? No, but, they know most of it and they are learning,” McCoy said. “It’s learning where to be, how to work together, how to take direction and how to just have a good time and play.”
Some of the kids have done shows before, and some of them are completely new to the performance environment.
“It’s a workshop, and we learn and we help them,” McCoy said. “They’re learning how to act and then leave it (on stage), and it’s just fun.”
For McCoy, it’s all about playing pretend.
“It’s all about making believe. That’s good for them to do that, they are thinking actors,” McCoy said. “Some of them have some really good ideas. I always listen to them and some of them we can really use.”
McCoy knows she could not maintain any of the performances if it weren’t for her dependable crew. They have helped her with everything from stage management to handling technology, and they even help her with small tasks such as wrangling the kids up for rehearsal.
“I have a wonderful crew. I have adults. I have young people who are high schoolers,” McCoy said. “This is such a good experience, especially if you’ve been on this side of the stage and all of a sudden you’re behind it. You just appreciate it more. You learn how to work with people.”
The workshop is not meant to be a difficult show that makes it hard on the children to act. The kids are given T-shirts, a pizza party and an autograph party. The show is meant to be fun and encourage the kids to learn about new things.
“We are here, as crew, to help make them look good and do their best,” McCoy said. “We’re all learning. I mean, I’m learning about stuff. We learn how to make something work … It’s a lot about responsibility and just doing your best.”
Sometimes all children need is guidance. This is a skill that McCoy has become a professional at.
“They can do it, you just tell them how,” McCoy said. “If you set the bar high, they’ll go there. Set the bar, then you help them climb to it.”
McCoy would not be able to put on a production if it weren’t for those sponsoring the Children’s Operetta Workshop, or for the Stillwater library.
“We just appreciate the library so much and our sponsors. Some of these people have been with us since day one. That’s the only way we’ve been able to do it,” McCoy said. “Somebody has to pay for that. We appreciate that and appreciate the library because they give us the opportunity and space to do it. We’re just thankful for it. We’re thankful for Stillwater supporting it and the Stillwater kids.
