Rep. Trish Ranson (D) of Stillwater was named to be the next caucus chair of the Oklahoma House Democrats, it was announced Monday.
Ranson told the News Press she will take the position after the Nov. 22 election and will learn from the current chair this year.
She said she will be in charge of planning of caucus meetings and various aspects of organization for the meetings.
The Caucus also selected Rep. Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City to be the next minority leader. Rep. John Waldron of Tulsa was also selected by the next caucus co-chair.
