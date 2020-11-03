Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) has won re-election to Oklahoma House of Representatives District 34.
Ranson got enough of a boost from early voting to beat out two-time challenger Dr. Aaron Means.
Though results will not be official until Friday, Ranson tallied 6,123 votes to 5,532 for Means.
Ranson built a big a big early lead prior to Election Day. She held a 1,694 to 657 lead in absentee mail-in voting, and picked up even more with 1,374 to 968 in in-person early voting. Means actually won Election Day voting 3,907 to 3,055.
Means called it "interesting" how things turned out Tuesday, but said he was pleased to have picked up more precincts than he did the first time he ran against Ranson.
“I wanted to make a clear distinction between the proposals that I had for our district in contrast to the voting record of Rep. Ranson, so they could make a clear choice and distinction between the two,” he said. “I respect the decision the majority of the voters made.”
Ranson said she was just pleased that all those who voted were able to, and that the votes of those who voted mail-in or early counted as much as everyone else.
She won 8 of the 13 precincts, almost cutting the electorate map in half between east and west Stillwater – the three easternmost precincts all went for Means.
For Ranson, even with a term under her belt, and the same challenger, it wasn’t exactly the same kind of campaign she was used to.
“There was familiarity in that sense, but honestly this campaign was completely different, with coronavirus, with the fact that two people weren’t going after an open seat,” she said. “The fact that I had two years, I had more to talk about what makes best representative. I was glad to see the voters of District 34 agree.”
Ranson, a former public school teacher, has kept public education a priority, and looks to continue that representation at the Capitol.
“I’m looking forward to having two more years to taking steps toward a better Oklahoma,” she said. “We have a vision of reforming public education, and reforming public agencies that the coronavirus has exposed as having flaws.”
Means said he was going to stay politically engage, though that may not mean running again, he plans to pay close attention to the laws that get written at the Capitol. He also looks forward to continuing his role as a public servant by volunteering in various ways, including a couple of projects he steers.
Ranson says she’ll use the opportunities of re-election to strengthen the friendships she has made, but wants to make it clear she wants to represent everyone, not just the people who re-elected her.
“I will continue to represent all of Stillwater, no matter party affiliation,” she said. “I will continue to be open, I will continue to listen, I will continue to take meetings with folks who have issues, with the state, with agencies, whatever. I am Stillwater’s representative.”
