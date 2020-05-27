Every spring, softball fans and friends and family of Raymond Henry look forward to playing in the Raymond Henry Memorial Softball Tournament in Morrison.
Raymond Henry’s granddaughter, Bailey Welch-Shankle, regrets to report that there will not be a tournament this year, due to social distancing recommendations.
However, anyone desiring to donate money toward the Raymond Henry Scholarship may contact Bailey Welch-Shankle at (405) 538-8772 or Lane Welch (405) 612-9780.
Oklahoma Highway Patrolman and Undersheriff for Noble County Raymond Henry, had a special place in his heart for the community of Morrison. In past years, the family has raised enough money for two $1,000 scholarships for deserving Morrison seniors, by holding a Co-Ed Softball Tournament in memory of Raymond Henry.
Last year the scholarships were awarded to John and Joe Kuhn. One was a family scholarship and the other was an MCDA Scholarship. This year’s recipients will be announced upon graduation.
In 1967, Raymond Henry began his career as an Oklahoma Highway Patrolman in Enid. In 1975 he transferred to Morrison to be the first trooper to work the Cimarron Turnpike and eventually would receive Trooper of the Year.
After 21 years, Raymond Henry retired from the Highway Patrol. He became the Noble County Undersheriff in 1990, and served until his death in 2000.
The tournament has been held five years, with excellent turnouts. Everyone will look forward to better times, when the Raymond Henry Softball Tournament will resume.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
