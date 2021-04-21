Local reactions to former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict Tuesday in the killing of George Floyd ranged from a sense of vindication and justice to a believe that the jury overcharged him, but for many, it was relief.
“Justice was served, it was a big relief and sad at the same time, Chauvin looked as though he knew what the jury would say, he deserved that guilty charge,” Ashley Dye told the News Press. “At the same time, it's sad that another man’s life is over. It's sad that his kids will have to visit him behind bars. It's bittersweet. No one is above the law. Period. He got his day in court. George Floyd didn’t.”
Dye’s sentiment was shared by many News Press readers, who were asked to comment moments after the verdict was announced.
“The fact that so many people of all colors across the world held our collective breaths waiting to hear the verdicts, speaks to the magnitude of the moment, and the fight for the soul of America,” Janet Fultz wrote. “There is so much work to be done. Today's verdicts in the face of irrefutable video and audio evidence, aided by the testimony of ethical officers, at least make room for hope. May the families of both men and those who witnessed the murder find peace and may we all stand up for what is right.”
The trial has been in the national spotlight for months, long after the deaths of Floyd and many others led to national protests, some of which turned violent.
“I’m just glad there won’t be riots in the streets and that businesses and property will be safe,” Toni Smith wrote. “This entire ordeal was tragic. I’m glad it’s over.”
Outgoing Oklahoma State president Burns Hargis urged unity, recognizing the large impact the case.
“Today’s historic verdict in Minneapolis in the trial of Derek Chauvin calls for introspection and a recognition of the hurt and anguish the marginalized members of our community and the nation have experienced,” Hargis said in a prepared statement. “As an institution of higher education, OSU values diversity, equity and inclusion for all. I urge the entire Cowboy community to embrace each other in unity and join our nation in its journey of healing – recognizing that much work remains to be done.
“The Cowboy family must remain committed to pursuing positive change and standing against racism in our society. If you need support during this time, our mental health resources are available to you.”
The News Press also spoke to Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts, who said he still came to the same conclusion he had after seeing video the first time of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd.
“The limited amount that I saw on TV, where Derek Chauvin was kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, I made that statement a year ago when it happened that it was inexcusable. That hasn’t changed,” Watts said. “It doesn’t matter what his reasoning was for that, there was no legitimacy in continuing to do that and obviously the jury felt the same way.”
Watts said SPD holds the same values of equitable treatment it has always had when dealing with people.
“We pride ourselves on doing things right, and treating everybody equally and fair and following the law and following our policies. Just doing the right thing,” Watts said. “Regardless of what the verdict is, we’re going to continue doing things correctly. It doesn’t change the things we do things.”
Ashlynd Huffman contributed to this report.
