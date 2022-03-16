The US Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would put the United States permanently on Daylight Saving Time.
Oklahoma entered Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning. If the bill passes the House, and is signed into law by President Joe Biden, that change would become permanent starting in 2023.
Even under the new law, the clocks would still be rolled back in this fall and spring forward again in March 2023. Daylight Saving Time would be extended from that point on, meaning the clocks would not be reset the in fall of 2023.
Oklahoma was one of 30 states that had introduced some kind of legislation dealing with the time change.
Proponents of eliminating the twice-yearly time change cite disruptions in sleep, loss of productivity at work and simply the hassle of it all.
“It’s taking me longer to recover from the time change than the Mid South double,” Phillip Norwood wrote on a News Press social media post.
Carle Santelli said the sleep issue “wreaks havoc on people’s circadian rhythm” – a biological response to light and dark that affects most living things according to the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.
“Please let this pass,” Santellie wrote. “Parents have a hard time retraining our children to go to bed at the new 8 p.m., for example.”
While some readers would be happy to see the elimination of the time changes, they would prefer a shift to full-time standard time.
“Why would you want to wake up at 6 with the sun in your face plus the extreme heat in the summer and deal with that until almost 9 p.m.,” Susan Codes asked. “Honestly, seems like many parents who just want their kids out of the house most of the time would want to vote for this BS. Standard time is normal time.”
The effect on children was a common thread.
“The question is, do you want to go to work and do you want your children to go to school in the dark during the winter months with DST? In the winter, sunrise will be at 8:30 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:30 p.m. I prefer standard time all year,” Retta Meigs wrote.
Some readers pointed out that there are states and places that do fine without time changes. Others thought maybe there could be a kind of compromise, like shifting for half an hour. Several thought lawmakers should have better things to do.
“This is dumb,” Adrian Castoe said. “What’s next, getting rid of time zones? The Senate could be doing something more meaningful.”
