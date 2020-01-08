REAL ID rollout begins this spring

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported that REAL IDs will begin being issued at select locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa on April 30. Statewide implementation is expected to begin by the end of August.
REAL ID, which would be an update to current drivers’ licenses, is needed for commercial air flights or enter federal facilities. Oklahoma has gone through multiple extensions before the 2020 deadline was finally approved. Not everyone is required to get a REAL ID. Some people have the choice of keeping what will be called a “non-compliant” driver’s license.
Those who choose to keep their licenses would need to present alternative forms of identification in certain circumstances. People who have a a valid U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, foreign passport, permanent resident card, or U.S. Department of Defense ID, can be presented to fly within the U.S.
“As long as you have one of these, you do not need a REAL ID,” the DPS release states. “Remember to check your passport expiration date and renew if needed. Any of the below can be presented to fly within the United States or to enter a federal location. As long as you have one of these, you do not need a REAL ID.”
According to the DPS, REAL ID does not apply to the following:
• Entering federal facilities that do not require a person to present identification
• Voting or registering to vote
• Applying for or receive a federal benefit
• Being licensed by a state to drive
• Accessing health- or life-preserving services (including hospitals and health clinics), law enforcement, or constitutionally protected activities (including a defendant’s access to court proceedings)
• Participation in law enforcement proceedings or investigations
REAL ID checklists are located at tag agencies and at ok.gov/dps/
