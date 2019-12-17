While downtown Stillwater might not evoke memories of mangers and Bethlehem of old, the First United Methodist Church nearly pulls it off every Christmas season.
For the 15th straight year, FUMC is hosting a Living Nativity for people of any age to come and enjoy to have a visual aid helping remember the reason for the season.
This year, it will be put on from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at FUMC. Marketing and Media Coordinator Heather Anderson said it is quite the production and she is excited to have the event once again.
“What happens is we have this labyrinth behind our church and we dress it up to look like Bethlehem so whenever visitors come, they are greeted by a town expert, if you will, who walks with them and narrates what is happening,” Anderson said. “We have a llama, a camel, several chickens and sheep. It is a lot of fun.”
Anderson, whose husband Kyle is pastor at FUMC, will be in the nativity, as well. She and Kyle will play Mary and Joseph with their newborn, Rowan, having the starring role as baby Jesus and their 4-year old, Kaden, portraying a drummer boy.
“The kiddos and visitors go around to the different areas with the animals and everybody acts in character and they talk about the star that has been shining really brightly over Bethlehem for a while now. When they finally get to the gazebo, it is the major scene,” Heather Anderson said.
Although it is a lot of work to get everything set up, she said FUMC has been doing it so long, that it is like clockwork to them.
“Since we have been doing it for so long, it is kind of just second nature now,” Heather Anderson said. “We just act in character and talk about the star mostly and if they visited the wise men. We do have three wise men who are usually elder men in our church to talk about what gifts they brought. We just talk up the Christ child and the journey to the star and everything.”
The animals actually come from the parishioners as someone brings the llamas and someone else brings chickens and so on. After onlookers go through the labyrinth, they are invited to the family life center for cookies and hot cocoa, made by FUMC churchgoers.
Although everyone knows the story and has read it, Heather Anderson said she thinks getting to see it brings a whole new level of understanding to it.
“I think, for me personally, it brings to life the Christmas story, which I think is just amazing,” she said. “We read about this story and hear about this story every year, but it is different when you see it live. Of course, we know this isn’t actually the Wise Men and baby Jesus, but to put it in a setting that looks kind of like Bethlehem and to have actors and live animals, it is just an experience that makes you feel really connected to the Christmas story in a way that you wouldn’t by just hearing the story.”
