Recall organizers sue City of Stillwater over invalidated signatures

Riley Flack and Marc Trotter, co-founders of a group seeking to recall the entire Stillwater City Council, are suing the City of Stillwater, City Manager Norman McNickle and City Clerk Teresa Kadavy.
Their suit was filed the day after city officials announced recall petitions circulated by Flack and Trotter’s organization Unite Stillwater – that were originally certified with enough valid signatures to trigger a recall election for most of Stillwater’s city councilors – had actually fallen short.
The petition filed Thursday in Payne County District Court alleges the City of Stillwater violated due process and operated outside city code by having the signature counts adjusted after the petitions had already been certified, and issuing a new certification instead of filing a challenge in district court during the designated protest period.
A protest period begins after petitions are certified and published that continues for 10 days, during which parties may file suit to challenge their validity.
Instead, the number of valid signatures was recalculated after it was realized that the Payne County Election Board was not given the correct instructions regarding which signatures should be considered valid.
City Attorney John Dorman told the News Press he had provided a set of instructions that was used when signatures were verified for an earlier petition that had different rules.
That resulted in a factual error in the number of valid signatures that had to be corrected regardless, Dorman said. The previous certification was issued two days early and the revised certification was still completed within the 30 days allowed for the certification process.
The 10-day protest period begins after the certified petition has been published in the local newspaper of record, Dorman told the News Press. It had not been published when the count was amended and the new certification was issued on Wednesday.
The petition is now scheduled for publication on Saturday, which opens a protest period that continues through Dec. 22, he said.
The recall petition is governed by a combination of city charter and state statute and has very specific requirements, Dorman said. Only the signatures of people who are registered to vote and who would be eligible to vote in a city election on the day they signed the petition could be counted in this case.
Anyone whose voter registration does not reflect an address inside Stillwater’s city limits is not eligible to vote in city elections even if they reside in the city.
Based on the city’s instructions, signatures from people who were registered voters and who gave Stillwater addresses were originally counted, even if the addresses on their voter registrations did not match and were not located within the city limits, Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said.
The revised instructions led to 17 signatures being invalidated on the recall petition for Mayor Will Joyce and 16 signatures being invalidated on the petitions for Vice Mayor Pat Darlington and councilors Amy Dzialowski, John Wedlake and Alane Zannotti.
After that, all five petitions were certified as having fewer than the 416 signatures needed to force a recall election. Zannotti’s petition was previously the only one certified with too few signatures.
The plaintiffs say they should have been given an opportunity to cure minor defects discovered post-certification.
They are asking the court to return the petition and provide them with a similar opportunity for curing that the city gave itself, or the opportunity to provide an addendum with supplemental information.
They are also asking for the City of Stillwater to pay their attorney fees and court costs.
The lawsuit was filed by Sullivent & Fontanez, the same Tulsa-based law firm that is representing a group of parents suing Stillwater Public Schools to force a return to in-person instruction.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
