Oklahoma State University set new records this semester as it welcomed 21,219 undergraduate students and 4,686 full-time freshman back to school Monday.
With enrollment totaling 25,174 on the Stillwater campus, OSU celebrated its highest undergraduate enrollment in school history.
As the OSU System total enrollment reaches more than 34,000 students, the university continues its trend as the largest university system in the state.
OSU President Kayse Shrum said she’s excited about the opportunity to continue serving students’ needs as OSU pushes to become the nation’s preeminent land-grant university.
“These enrollment trends reflect the transformative work happening at Oklahoma State University,” Shrum said. “Last October, we unveiled a strategy to reshape higher education with a student-focused approach, and we’re doing just that. Not raising tuition and mandatory fees for the second straight year is indicative of this effort.
“We’re providing access for countless students, bolstering workforce development and serving the needs of our state by equipping students with the skills they need to be career ready when they walk across the stage at graduation and empowering them to tackle society’s greatest challenges.”
Non-resident enrollment also reached new heights at 7,417, up 2.9 percent from 2022. Retention rates are rising as well, with percentage gains in seven of the last eight years.
Additionally, Oklahoma’s land-grant university set new enrollment records for:
• Honors College – 3,284 (9.4 percent increase)
• New graduate students – 1,208 (9 percent increase)
• Spears School of Business – 6,110 (6 percent increase)
• Native American students – 3,330 (4 percent increase)
• First-generation students – 5,087 (1.7 percent increase)
• Online – 2,248 (21.8 percent increase)
Other highlights include increases in the number of new Oklahoma Promise students, up 15 percent over last year. The College of Education and Human Sciences saw a 4.3 percent at 4,297, and welcomed its first students in the newly launched nursing program.
The OSU College of Veterinary Medicine saw its North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) passage rate jump from 92 to 96 percent this year, putting OSU at 10 percentage points higher than the national average.
The Oklahoma State University Veterinary Medicine Authority, which was created in the spring, will see its largest class in history with 109 students.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Karen Chen said the positive enrollment figures showcase OSU’s focus on academic quality, strategic planning and commitment to students.
“From the new nursing program, which is striving to better meet the health care needs of our state, to our surging business, honors and graduate college enrollment, we are empowering OSU graduates and our state to thrive as we position OSU as a truly modern land-grant university,” Chen said.
“We have students from all 77 counties in Oklahoma, 50 states and 128 different countries. Our enrollment remains strong, and students and parents are choosing OSU because they know they’ll get a world-class education with the kind of support and care that they would expect at home. At OSU, students matter, and they feel the energy and loyalty of the Cowboy family here, whether they’re visiting campus for the first time or returning home.”
