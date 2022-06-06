Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.