The United Nations has marked World Ocean Day on June 8 with an annual event coordinated through the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea since 2009. This event provides the opportunity to celebrate the importance of the ocean and how to interact with it sustainably.
Many people have projects that they have announced for World Ocean Day. One of these gifted proponents is a world recording artist, composer and producer tirelessly working to connect people to the natural world via sound. With Sounds of the Ocean, Joshua Sam Miller has advocated for the importance of ocean conservation. This remarkable album is a blend of science and artistic creation to connect humanity with marine life. The creator of Embodied Sounds, a mindful music label, podcast, and recording studio, focuses on sound through healing therapeutic modality.
For over a decade, Miller worked in documentary film production in NYC and as a cinematographer and film editor. He embarked on a journey of spiritual awakening and self-discovery to learn that music was a deeper passion. In 2018 Miller committed himself to music as a primary mode of expression through the inspiration of Nada Yoga, Afro-Cuban rhythm, Indian Raga, Jewish and Sufi mysticism, and Jazz.
Following a discovery for surfing and a growing awareness of the fragility of underwater life, Miller felt inspired to devote his artistry toward ocean conservation while residing in California, where Sounds of the Ocean was born. In 2020, the project was accepted as part of the International Year of Sound, and was featured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Santa Cruz, CA, debuting at Burning Man 2019. In 2021 he presented his work at the UN Climate Conference COP 26, and was featured on PBS TV, Ape Zoe Festival, World Ocean Day, and as an artist in residence at MONOM Sound Berlin.
Miller has offered over one hundred workshops in sound as a therapeutic monality in such iconic venues as UCLA Arts and Healing Festival, San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral, and WisdomeLA. He facilitates corporate wellness sessions both in person and visually. He also hosts The Embodied Sounds Podcast, interviewing experts in the field of sound and wellness to discover how to improve our mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual health.
Wednesday will be the debut for Sounds of the Ocean – Live in Concert, an album that tells the story of underwater life by pairing recordings of whales, dolphins, and sounds of the ocean with live instruments like the piano, handpan, clarinet, singing bowls, kalimba, and saxophone.
With all profits going directly to support ocean conservation groups around the world, Miller invites readers to listen mindfully and offer oneself permission to enjoy the experience and deeply resonate with the vibes, while being open to making adjustments in our own daily lives to help these ocean beings thrive for many generations through love, connection, and understanding.
Hirt: Since I reside in a landlocked state, readers would like to know how the ocean became your inspiration.
Miller: I grew up a scuba diver, traveling to dive sites in the Caribbean as a child with parents who loved to be underwater. I still remember my dad describing the feeling of being immersed in the ocean as being the most relaxing place on Earth. It was an incredibly calming and connecting force in my life for many years and since I also grew up in New York, I could visit the sea to swim and chill with my friends.
Hirt: Is the music your interpretation of the ocean and the life within it?
Miller: The music is designed to support life in the ocean and encourage deep listening to what these magical creatures have to say. My approach in composing this album was to take people on a sonic dive beneath the surface and create the feeling of a scuba dive. Throughout the experience, I am in a conversation with the animals and allowing them to lead me through the experience, so I wouldn’t say it’s an interpretation but more of a supportive role to help build that connection to the ocean.
Hirt: Do most people get a feeling of sudden peace when they listen to your music or is that just my connection to the ocean having grown up there?
Miller: I hear quite often that people feel very relaxed when listening to my music and some even fall asleep at our concerts, which is totally fine. Its definitely my intention to support a lot of rest and relaxation with my musical projects because I feel so many of us are so stressed and overstimulated by loud sounds and very aggressive language all day. These concerts provide a sanctuary for people to unwind, just feel held in their own experience and drop into a deep state of rest.
Hirt: Have you always had a connection to the water, and if not how did it develop?
Miller: I would say that this connection has evolved over time. When I first started studying music and sound as a therapeutic modality, I met an incredible teacher named Bruno Teixeira Based in Portugal. He started to share with me the philosophy of thinking of music as the five elements, and I very quickly started choosing Instruments that reminded me of water. In fact, as I was composing Sounds of the Ocean, I was choosing instruments that resemble the water element and never use artifacts that come from the ocean, like the conch shell. This connection evolved as I entered different phases of my life and needed to learn to be more flexible and “go with the flow” rather than staying very rigid and fixed on my perspectives.
