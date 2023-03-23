Red Dirt International Film Festival was founded a decade ago, bringing a taste of Hollywood to the Stillwater community.
On April 14-16, the event will celebrate its 10th year of annual festivities, with a diverse lineup of film screenings and activities to attend at various locations across downtown Stillwater.
This year’s program features screenings for more than 100 films of different genres, submitted by filmmakers from across the globe. Attendees can also interact and network with experienced professionals in the entertainment industry at Q & A sessions and panels featuring special guests, including House of Pain's Danny Boy O’Connor.
Red Dirt Film Fest provides guests an opportunity to be surrounded by some of the best in the business. In fact, many talented filmmakers have gotten their start at the festival – several of which have gone on to be nominated for Oscars at the Academy Awards.
Executive Director Damon Blalack reflected on the rare opportunities that the festival offers, and the impact it has had in the last ten years.
“The most unique thing is the chance to see these films that might be a really big deal some day; one of the films that picked up an oscar several years ago actually played at Red Dirt Film Festival in Stillwater two years before it ever won that award,” he said. “The opportunity to be able to meet these film makers first hand and get to talk to them and ask them questions… that's probably the most fun part.”
These Oscar nominees are included in the 35 total award winners for this year’s award ceremony, which will honor a few former Red Dirt award recipients from the last ten years. Even years later, Red Dirt continues to welcome its winners back with open arms.
“I like to describe it as a family. Each of the hundred film makers each year that get accepted from world wide become a part of the network and the family,” Blalack said.
While the event is a great educational experience for aspiring filmmakers, it is also open to the general public. This year’s program is diverse – from documentaries to animated films, the festival will truly have something for everyone to enjoy.
“Everyone likes movies in one shape or fashion,” Blalack said. “It's not just for people who want to be in film, it's for families and all demographics.”
The festival is will also feature special musical performances, which attendees can view at Eskimo Joe’s in the evenings.
Red Dirt was founded with a mission to give back to the Stillwater community. Blalack, who grew up in Stillwater, described that his inspiration for the festival largely stemmed from his own journey into the film industry, in which he struggled to access the resources he needed to succeed.
“I began teaching film academically and became a filmmaker myself through the sheer grit of having to learn the ropes," he said. "I always felt it was really important to bring all that back to Stillwater so that young filmmakers could have that sort of outlet.”
Since its founding, the festival has grown significantly – so much so that it is able to re adopt the ambitious multi-venue structure it began with in 2013. Because of this change, attendees are not only provided with access to a variety of activities throughout the three day festival, but can also choose which events they are interested in attending at any given time.
Most importantly, though, the decade of growth has allowed Red Dirt to firmly establish itself as a positive force in the community. Red Dirt is more than just a festival – it's a place where everyone can belong.
“Over the last several years it’s really begun to grow by leaps and bounds and find its footing with its own voice,” Blalack said. “Red Dirt Film Festival is something very positive, very inclusive, something that’s just very laid back.”
Blalack has big plans for the future of the festival, including the addition of more musical events to the program in years to come. As the festival continues to evolve, he hopes that the Stillwater community also continues to take advantage of the opportunities that it has to offer.
“Stillwater has really gotten behind it more and more every year so that’s really encouraging…everyone who attends has a great time,” he said. “I feel like Stillwater needs that so much.”
