Whenever a film is made, there are always underlying aspects to the storyline that connect to the viewer on a personal basis. The way people react to a certain aspect of a film may be because of a similar experience the viewer went through, but sometimes the timing of a film with a particular message can have a greater significance in how it connects with the audience.
One such film is about to be featured as part of the 2021 Red Dirt International Film Festival. “I Heard Sarah,” directed by Kymberly Harris, is a film that deals with something that many have gone through over the past year.
“I Heard Sarah” deals with the story of musician who seemingly has it all when it comes to fame and stardom, but follows his path dealing with fame, addiction and the road to recovery.
Harris said during the various film festivals the film appeared in last year, albeit in a virtual format, the film may have resonated more with people due to the nature of what the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon daily lives. There has been a lot of time for introspection for people during the past year. Harris said with that being the case, it may hit home for some.
“For our film, it’s about this guy who’s got all these perks of fame and rock stardom, and he kind of loses himself then goes on this journey to find himself again,” Harris said. “So it kind of paralleled that introspection going on. For the Awareness Festival, I did a mental health panel. And certainly, I’m an artist, not an expert in mental health, but they felt that there was enough insight into addiction, basically, with the main character and all the research I had done.
“Addiction and recovery is the main theme of our film, and I think people were really struggling with that. At the time of the first screening a few months ago, everyone was indoors, people are struggling with their mental health, people are struggling with addiction, and they seemed to really connect to the film and to the main character, in that way.”
Harris said “I Heard Sarah” was the third film she has directed, and one that came with some experimentation.
“I shot it in seven days,” Harris said. “We shot the script, then the actors improvising the script, then the script without words. For me, this got to the essence of the characters and got the raw performance I was seeking. Certainly now we wouldn’t shoot it in seven days because of the protocols, so I’m glad I had the chance to do that when I could. It was definitely an experiment. I’m proud of what we did in that amount of time. It certainly clarified what needs to be prioritized in the process versus when you have more time, and it helped me grow as a filmmaker.”
Harris said she is slated to direct three feature films and a short story once the restrictions due to the pandemic are lessened. Even though she won’t be in Stillwater for what is mainly a virtual festival this year, she is still proud to take part in the Red Dirt International Film Festival.
“I’m really grateful to be able to screen in Oklahoma,” Harris said. “I’m excited to see how they’re going to receive the film, and I do feel that this has a special resonance in the time we’re in. So I’ll be excited to hear what they think of the film.”
'I Heard Sarah' synopsis
"Ian Ford is a young troubled rockstar. He busts out of court mandated rehab and goes on the run to his hometown where he and his best friend started their first band. While Ian’s been touring and living a high life the past six years, his former best friend Josh gave up his dream, got married, and is teaching music to high schoolers. Ian’s arrival throws Josh’s world into turmoil. When Ian finally reveals a deadly secret, they must both face their truth. An intimate and poetic film shot in 7 days, I Heard Sarah examines the relationship between fame, addiction and recovery."
