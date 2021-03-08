Red Dirt Film Festival goes virtual for 2021

This week marks the beginning of the eighth-annual Red Dirt Film International Film Festival, set to take place Friday-Sunday, albeit in a different form than past years.
This year’s format will take place primarily online via a Netflix-style on-demand streaming platform that can be accessed by smart TVs and devices. There will be more than 130 films featured across multiple genres. There will also be 36 screenplays workshopped with actors and given critiques by industry professionals. There will also still be a music element to the festival, which will showcase many up-and-coming regional and local bands.
Damon Blalack, director of the festival, said this year’s event was different to organize than past years. He said there was a sense of not knowing 100 percent about what could be held, and said he didn’t know until the end of last week for certain about the events that will happen in-person. He said even with it being virtual, the goal of making it an atmosphere that showcases what it is like to attend a film festival is still present with the online version.
“To try to give people at home the clearest sense of what it’s like to attend the festival in person, we will have all of our usual panels, workshops and special guests,” Blalack said. “It will be kind of a Netflix-style menu system that anyone can access on their smart TV, phone or tablet. The point of this being incredibly accessible this year, as much as possible. And it’s exciting because this will be the first time that it’s available to a worldwide audience.”
This year’s headlining guest of the festival is James V. Hart, the screenwriter of Steven Spielberg’s Hook (1991), Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Muppet Treasure Island (1996), Contact (1997), August Rush (2007), The Hot Zone miniseries (2019), and many more.
He said during the festival last year, word began to spread about the closures of some festivals in the region. Blalack said when he heard South by Southwest was canceled, there were some wondering if they should even finish the festival.
“It’s completely bizarre to think that a year later we are still dealing with the repercussions of that,” Blalack said. “I thought for sure that since we were right on the cusp, that there’d be no question that we’d be fully back as an operating festival. But it was just something that had to be monitored very closely, and I kind of knew as of January that this year would be mostly online.”
With many filmmakers joining the festival circuit as a way to network and meet others within the industry, Blalack said it was a priority to make sure that can still take place to some degree. He said with the reliance on such meet-and-greets, there will still be an opportunity for those filmmakers who do come to Stillwater to be able to mingle and share experiences.
Other chances for guests to experience things in-person will be during topical panels, and many filmmakers whose films are featured will be on-hand to take part in Q&A sessions. There will also be a private gathering from 9 p.m. to midnight at Eskimo Joe’s on Friday and Saturday. Select films will be featured and pre-recorded musical performances from area bands will be shown.
There will also be a meet-and-greet opportunity on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning on the fourth floor of the Best Western Cimarron Inn, 315 N. Husband St., where people can mingle with filmmakers and musicians alike.
Students with a valid student ID get into both the live in-person meetups and all online activities for free. Tickets for the general public to all live and online activities can be purchased online at the festival's website, www.reddirtfilm.com. T-shirts for this year's event will also be available there; it is encouraged to buy them early on the website. Those wishing to purchase a VIP pass for the entire festival weekend can save money and also receive a 2021 T-Shirt, and early access to the special guest speaker.
For more information, visit, www.reddirtfilm.com, search "Red Dirt Film" on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Email queries may also be made to reddirtfilm@gmail.com.
“I think this is a really great chance for people from home to see what Red Dirt Film is all about, whether it’s music, film or any of these other live events that we typically have,” Blalack said.
