Red Dirt Film Festival to feature largest film selection yet

The Red Dirt Film Festival is back for another year with its largest selection of films and screenplays, as well as a host of new activities coming to the weekend of entertainment.
The festival will again take place March 5-8, with many of the activities at the Best Western Cimarron Plus Hotel and Suites at 315 N. Husband St. in Stillwater.
Damon Blalack, director of the Red Dirt Film Festival, said this year’s festival will have more than 100 selections, with 89 films and 19 screenplays. But even with a larger selection than past years, Blalack said the high-quality selection of films the festival has striven to provide will again be the case this year.
“I would say the majority of the films we’ve taken are just stellar,” Blalack said. “They’ve gotten awards from many other festivals. Some of them are on track to be nominated for the Academy Awards. It’s just a really solid slate of films this year. To me, that was really important because we’re taking more films and still maintaining that same level of quality from the past in terms of what makes the cut.”
The aspect of a film festival includes a panel discussion with members of the cast and those who worked on production of a particular film. That will again be the case with this year’s Red Dirt Film Festival, but Blalack said he was focused on including events for people who might just want to come by and see what the festival is all about.
One such event will be a live performance by comedians in what Blalack called a “Frasier” television retrospective. He said it will highlight different parts of the series and is meant to be a fun option for people to attend regardless of if they are attending the rest of the festival.
Another new event to this year will be Shatner Okie Karaoke, which will be based on the stylings of William Shatner’s musical career. It will provide people with the same fun as regular karaoke, but with a twist that’s parodying the longtime entertainer.
“It’s perfect, because there are no pretenses at being able to sing,” Blalack said. “That’s kind of what you get already with karaoke, but then to add on to that layer that you’re just meant to mumble everything … I think people are really going to enjoy that element.”
The Red Dirt Film Festival annually features live music, and will do so again this year with the Outtakes Music Festival taking place at Eskimo Joe’s. On Friday, Eskimo Joe’s will host BC & The Big Rig, Erik Oftedahl, Ben McKenzie, Kalo and Zac Wenzel. On March 7, John Calvin Abney, Levi Parham, Ali Harter and Jam eCono will perform.
Another live music element of this year’s festival is musicians from the Play it Loud series, a TV show that showcases up-and-coming Oklahoma musicians, and an episode even recently won an Emmy. Musicians from the series will perform in Stillwater as part of the festival.
“So this year for our musical side of things, we were able to secure five different acts that have been featured as part of that series, including the one that won the Emmy,” Blalack said. “So we are going to have an evening where we will play all the episodes involving those musicians playing back-to-back at the venue, along with the moderator and host of the show, Adam Hampton. Then we’ll go from that straight over to Eskimo Joe’s where people can see those musicians perform live.”
The festival will showcase films from all different genres, as well as a VR film people can experience. Blalack said one film that caught his attention is one called “The Book of Gob,” which was made by some students from Texas.
“The amazing thing about this film is that it’s a feature-length film made by students,” Blalack said. “I was in complete shock to find out this was a student film, because it’s feature-length, an hour and a half, and it’s just solid and polished from beginning to end and it is hilarious. It’s probably one of the funniest things I’ve seen in years, and that’s including Hollywood films.”
With many different films being shown and many different activities taking place, people interested in attending the Red Dirt Film Festival can purchase different ticket options. A two-hour block ticket can be purchased on-site, and there are options for full-day or full-weekend passes.
For more information on the films that will be shown or for ticket options, visit reddirtfilm.com.
