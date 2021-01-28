Red Dirt Relief Fund has raised more than $250,000 for musicians since beginning of pandemic

When the Red Dirt Relief Fund was created more than a decade ago to help provide relief for musicians in need, it was unfathomable for the thought of a crisis being so encompassing that it would envelope all of society to the point where musicians and venues that host live music would be put between a rock and a hard place.
But since the beginning of the pandemic, or since at least last March, the Red Dirt Relief Fund has now given more than $250,000 to more than 700 people in the Oklahoma music industry. Its pandemic relief started with $50,000 dedicated to provide $250 first-come, first-serve grants to applicants, but the need continued to grow, which was met by more people donating to the cause.
Executive Director Katie Dale of Red Dirt Relief Fund said one of the criteria for grant distribution is that people are facing an unavoidable emergency, which she said most people in the music industry have been in for nearly a year, at least.
“When we budgeted for 2020, we didn’t budget $266,000, which is where we are right now,” Dale said. “But thankfully our organization was in a good place in terms of how to deliver grants in a timely fashion. Knowing that when you’re in an emergency, you don’t need help in six weeks you need help right now. So we were able to mobilize and create our initial grant program last March that went through most of last year to provide that immediate assistance.”
Dale said since the pandemic began, the organization has operated with the faith that if they were doing the right thing and taking care of artists as they intend to, that the resources would continue to be there to provide relief, which she said has been the case.
“When we had given away up to most of what our reserve was, the community, foundations and businesses all stepped up to the plate,” she said. “I guess all seeing the value in what we were doing and seeing that we were able to do it pretty quickly. The support as we gave it out was met by support that was coming in.”
December, which saw some federal COVID-19 relief bills being kicked around, was a time of uncertainty in the effort to provide relief to those in need. RDRF created a new COVID Crisis grant program in December that was able to provide up to $1,000 per household on a first-come, first-serve basis to music professionals in Oklahoma who were facing immediate housing, food, medical or transportation insecurity who had sustained a financial loss of at least $5,000 due to canceled shows related to COVID-19 and who had worked in the music industry for the past five years.
Dale said all of those who had applied for the new grant program had been assisted as of earlier this week, which pushed the total raised since the pandemic to more than $250,000.
“At that point, we just thought, ‘We have to provide some funding for people,’” Dale said. “We were just hearing from people in the community, especially those who work in production, that they were in crisis and they couldn’t afford to pay rent or their car had broken down and couldn’t manage to get to the second job they had managed to procure. People were just really struggling, so we rolled out this new grant program.”
Dale said she thinks many people have realized they had taken things like live concerts for granted, which led to strong support for the organization’s fundraising efforts. She said the fundraising support has shown a strong backing for the local music industry, which itself has come together to support peers in the industry.
“I think when we started the new year, there’s so much hope that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We know that there will be a chance for music to happen again, hopefully in this calendar year in a major way. But just knowing that the race is not over, and I don’t want to say hopelessness, but it’s just hard. It’s a mental toll and an emotional toll and struggle. We’re hopeful that this spring there will be opportunities to provide a glimpse of hope for people. Even if it’s a small deposit into their account, but they’ll know that we’re not giving up.
“It’s not a huge amount of money that we’re able to provide, but the response is overwhelmingly hopeful. That has been the way Red Dirt Relief Fund grants have been received from the beginning. Especially if somebody previously had had a medical emergency or something, they know there’s a long road ahead of them and it’s going to be a financial burden, but just knowing someone’s out there that cares, I think that goes a long way. We know that our music community is resilient and that we are all going to get through this together.”
For more information on the Red Dirt Relief Fund, visit reddirtrelieffund.org.
