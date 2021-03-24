The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is making plans to improve the portion of State Highway 51 that passes through Stillwater, also known as Sixth Avenue.
Although the project is not scheduled to begin until fiscal year 2025, now is the time for residents to raise their voices if they want to have a say in how one of Stillwater’s busiest streets looks for many decades into the future.
Much of Sixth Avenue is the original construction from 50 years ago and City of Stillwater staff members believe any proposed improvements would have a similar lifespan, according to a February 2019 report by City Engineering Director Monty Karns.
The City of Stillwater is holding a public meeting March 31 to help develop a vision for what the area surrounding Sixth Avenue, referred to as the Sixth Avenue Corridor, should look like.
The discussion includes neighborhoods adjacent to and affected by the roadway.
Traffic patterns affect the type of development that occurs in particular areas and can make a neighborhood seem more or less desirable as a place to live. They can encourage or discourage commercial development.
Proponents for non-motorized transportation have pointed out that ODOT’s idea of what makes a road better often skews toward cars and trucks more than pedestrians and bicyclists. But dealing with cars and anticipating future traffic patterns is a concern for the City of Stillwater as if looks ahead to major transportation projects.
As it passes through Stillwater, Sixth Avenue is the home to a stretch of concentrated commercial development. It also divides a portion of downtown and separates a neighborhood of modest homes popular with young families and college renters from the Oklahoma State University campus and the elementary school children in that neighborhood attend.
Moving traffic through town efficiently while protecting neighborhoods and ensuring people who need to cross Sixth Avenue can do that safely are all issues that have been brought up as Stillwater ponders the future of the Sixth Avenue corridor.
There is now even more attention on the need to get people and bicycles across the street safely.
On Jan. 20, Teri Ann Reed, a nurse employed by Stillwater Medical Center, was killed while trying to cross Sixth Avenue to get to a parking lot on the north side of the street.
Although the ODOT plan for State Highway 51 includes addressing grading, drainage and surfacing, there has already been discussion about whether the highway should be widened to alleviate traffic backups.
Others in the community have advocated for a different approach with traffic calming measures under the theory that wider roads just attract more cars, creating more issues.
Possibilities for Sixth Avenue include using different approaches for different sections as it passes through town. Certain sections could be made into a boulevard-type street in some areas and concrete medians could be added in other areas to restrict left turns and provide safety islands for pedestrians.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee has been asked for input as the City and ODOT begin planning for the project. The committee has discussed ways alternative means of transportation could be served, either on the corridor or on nearby streets, and ways to improve the sense of connection between the OSU campus and downtown.
Regardless of the approach, utilities will need to be moved.
According to Karns’ 2019 report, many of the utility lines in the corridor are nearing the end of their life spans and would need to be replaced some time in the next 50 years. Moving them now would prevent future disruptions, get utility lines out from under pavement and remove overhead power lines, making the corridor more attractive.
