Relay For Life of Payne County is announcing a virtual event which will be streamed online and on social media June 13.
The local event serves as a kind of finale for year-long fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society and tributes for those who have battled cancer.
“This decision was not made lightly, but out of concern for our already vulnerable target group, cancer survivors, caregivers, family members and of course, everyone that helps Fund the Cure as volunteers and fundraisers, we chose to take a virtual route and will be using Facebook as our platform,” wrote volunteer Samantha Crewse.
For those who don’t have Facebook, it will stream on the Relay for Life Event page on the American Cancer Society site.
“We are still working out the details, but the plans are shaping up to include as much as we can to mirror the in-person event that we are all used to,” Crewse wrote. “We will have the Opening Ceremony, live-participation games, the Luminaria Ceremony (with some special features) and our Fight Back Ceremony.”
She said the Payne County Relay group will have an event posted on its Facebook page in the coming days. The virtual program will run from 6-8 p.m.
Crewse also offered the following checklist for those who are interested in assisting the Payne County Relay.
• Cancer Survivors still need to register online
• Corporate sponsors will be accepted until Aug. 31, but for recognition, will need to send in information by June 1.
• Luminarias are going to have June 5 Porch Ceremony. When a Luminaria is purchased, let the Payne County Relay know if you would like to display your own recognition bag at home and take a photo to include in the June 13 event. Luminarias purchased through a volunteer are $5 or they are $10 online.
• There will be Spirit Week where Payne County Relay will be displaying pictures that are turned in throughout the week! These can be posted to the Facebook event and page, or emailed to relay.payne@outlook.com (Luminaria purchases can also be sent to this email address). Participation in Spirit Week will help gather points for teams as well as single participants. Prizes will be awarded.
• Silent Auction – Night Out Basket – Payne County Relay is putting together a basket that will be placed as a silent auction during the week prior to the event. Items include a night stay at the Best Western Cimarron Suites, gift certificates to local restaurants, two bottles of wine and more. Bids must be placed on the Facebook Event post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.