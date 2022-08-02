A Payne County judge has denied a motion from Stillwater Public Schools to dismiss in a lawsuit brought by Stillwater’s Brice Chaffin – who is suing the district after being removed from a Stillwater Board of Education meeting in April.
Chaffin was citing Biblical scripture during the public hearing portion of the meeting, when he was told he was straying from the topic of bathroom policy by board president Tim Riley.
As Chaffin continued, he was escorted out of the meeting by law enforcement. The school district did not have a bathroom policy on the agenda that meeting, but supporters and protestors had been attending since parents learned that the district’s anti-discrimination policy considered gender expression as a protected class – meaning it would not discriminate if a child used a bathroom that aligned with their gender identity rather than their biological sex at birth.
Since that time, state lawmakers have passed legislation that requires all Oklahoma public school students to use the bathroom that conforms to biological sex.
Chaffin’s suit, which he filed in May, claimed he was denied his right to free exercise of religious expression under the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act.
He is being represented by attorneys associated with a group called Reclaim Oklahoma Parent Empowerment, or ROPE, which is also a plaintiff in the case.
Defendants named in the suit were the school district, the school board, each board member and then-acting superintendent Gay Washington.
The school board, as a collective, has since been removed as defendant but each individual board member remains.
The district’s attorneys argued for dismissal by saying the suit was not allowed under the Oklahoma Governmental Tort Claims Act. Among the arguments is that plaintiffs should not be able to ask for monetary damages. ROPE Attorney Maria Seidler argued that the defendants would not be able to prove that Chaffin’s constitutional claims would be subject to the GTCA.
“ROPE and Chaffin are asking for nothing more in the lawsuit than for a public apology to be made to Chaffin and fees to reimburse attorney Seidler,” ROPE’s Jenni White wrote on their website. “We are not asking for anything else.”
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.