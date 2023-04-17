Betty Bowie drove from Little Rock, Arkansas, to attend the 17th annual Remember the Ten Run on Saturday.
Before the race started, she injured her right foot and couldn’t run – but that didn’t stop her from cheering on the scores of other runners who came to remember the 10 people connected to the Oklahoma State University men’s basketball team who died in a small plane crash after taking off from Jefferson County Airport.
The Remember the Ten Run focuses on remembering their lives and influence.
The catastrophe had a big effect on Kerry Alexander, a 1986 graduate of Oklahoma State.
“It’s one of those things you just never expect to happen,” Alexander said. “I wanted to give something back — find a way to make a difference in people’s lives.”
The Remember the Ten Run was his way of doing just that.
“You want to remember the good things about their lives and the things they cared about,” Alexander said.
Jason Pogue, Remember the Ten Co-Chair and Scholarship Chair, said the team decided to change the course this year.
“Everyone seemed to really love it,” Pogue said.
There were 1,200 registered participants – and 58 more who participated virtually.
OSU hosts the race that is open to the community. Runners can walk or run the one-mile “Fun Run” or run the 5k or 10k races.
Family and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash consistently come to run.
Such as Rachel Punneo from Yukon, who raced with her two dachshunds, Rocky and Max. Will Hancock was a friend of her family. Tracie Gregory from Coweta, her daughter Katie Gregory and Hollie Stout were family friends of Kendall Durfey. Jo Madrid, a first cousin to Will Hancock, and her boyfriend Andrew Dickerson ran, as well.
One way that the run contributes to the memories of the lives lost is through the Remember the Ten Scholarship, which is supported through proceeds from the race.
“We award 10 students $1,000 each to further their masters’ of PhD level studies in areas related to grief counseling,” Pogue said.
The four-person selection committee includes one member of the run executive committee, one member from the OSU Foundation, one member from OSU Athletics and one member from University Counseling Services.
“We just announced our 12th class of recipients for the Remember the Ten Run Scholarship program,” Pogue said.
This year’s recipients included Alexandra Blair, Kristin Fields and Olufunke Benson.
Although the weather began to cool later in the race, the spirit was still high as runners cheered on other runners and volunteers passed out medals at the finish line.
Pogue said there were 160 volunteers who helped with the event.
RT10 coordinators also provide a $20,000 donation to University Counseling Service, and have been doing so for the past 16 years. Their donations now total $320,000.
The RT10 Race coordinators and participants continue to remember the lives lost – and continue to give back – keeping a promise that they will “never forget.”
