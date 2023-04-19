Stillwater lost a beloved friend to our community when Joe Pierce passed away on April 6.
Aside from being a proud Marine and devout Catholic, Pierce spent the majority of his 94 years advocating, fundraising, and caring for people with disabilities. From an early age his mother instilled in him the need to love and help all people, and he certainly made it his life’s mission!
In 1964 Pierce and his wife (Dorothy Ann who passed away in 1991) welcomed a baby boy with Down Syndrome and blindness. Against many medical professionals’ opinions, they decided to care for Jody themselves instead of sending him off to an institution or medical facility. Joe and Dorothy were adamant about treating Jody just like “any other kid” and making sure he knew he was loved. (Jody ended up exceeding all expectations by living a full life until he was 57. Joe was by his side when he passed away in 2021.)
After a visit to his mother in a nursing home, Pierce realized there weren’t many – if any – places that could meet the needs of individuals with disabilities, including his own son. That’s when the dream began and a hope that there could be a way to care for mentally handicapped adults – not just their medical needs, but their mental well-being as well.
At the time they were living in Miami, Oklahoma. Through networking and donations from community members, Joe was able to establish the Center of Family Love in Okarche in 1981. For more than 40 years, this center has served as a safe home for thousands of developmentally challenged adults of all ages and abilities. Pierce served on the board from its inception until only a few years ago.
After settling in Stillwater during the early 1980s, Joe recognized a need here as well, founding Stillwater Group Homes in 1982. There are now multiple Stillwater Group Homes and more than 20 houses in the area that provide care to developmentally disabled adults. Pierce served as the Treasurer on the Board of Trustees until his passing. The Stillwater Group Homes office is the Joe Pierce Building, which is dedicated to him.
During his life, Pierce never wanted any recognition for his years of volunteering, his fierce advocacy, and his fundraising abilities. All he wanted was for people to be treated with dignity, respect and love. He was the epitome of walking the walk and talking the talk. Of the many people who knew and loved him – from Mobile Meals Executive Director Neilly Thomas to SGH Program Manager Simberleigh Turnbo – they all say the same thing. Joe Pierce was selfless, passionate and full of joy. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and only saw the good in others. The bond he had with his son Jody was special and they were fun to watch when they were together.
Pierce’s example taught that, in the grand scheme of things, we’re all just people – just humans who want to be loved and cared for. We all have the same needs.
A Funeral Mass services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Donations may be made in Joe’s honor to the Stillwater Group Homes office at 904 W. 11th.
