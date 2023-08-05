Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.