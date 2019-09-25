Rep. Lucas calls for transparency during impeachment inquiry

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi began a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying “no one is above the law.”
The inquiry follows a report that Trump had asked the Ukraine government for information on former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who was on the board of a large Ukrainian gas company. Joe Biden also had dealings with Ukraine following an upheaval in the government’s administration.
Even before Pelosi’s announcement, Trump said he planned to turn over a transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats had asked Trump to turn over the whistleblower’s report. Trump used a familiar refrain, calling it a “witch hunt.”
Frank Lucas (R-OK) who represents much of western and north central Oklahoma, including all of Payne County, said he would like to see both the report and the transcript.
“The president has announced that his Administration will be releasing the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, which will provide clarity and hopefully end the rampant partisan speculation,” Lucas said Tuesday. “In the interest of transparency, I would also encourage the President to release the whistleblower’s report to Congress. It is critical that the oversight of our nation’s intelligence community be handled in a secure and bipartisan fashion based on facts.”
Trump tweeted Tuesday evening that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received permission from the Ukraine government to release the transcript.
“They don’t know either what the big deal is,” Trump wrote. “A total Witch Hunt Scam by the Democrats!”
Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) called it another in a long line of “desperate” moves by Democrats.
“Democrats have been conducting an impeachment investigation for months, and they’ve been investigating President Trump since he took office,” Inhofe said. “Today’s announcement by Speaker Pelosi, while an escalation of Democrat smear tactics, is nothing new. It just proves, yet again, that they are desperate and singularly focused on discrediting and delegitimizing President Trump, no matter what, in spite of his successes with the economy, military and judges.”
Impeachment, if it comes to that, is not a removal from office but a formal statement of charges. If Congress does not have the votes needed for ouster, pundits have suggested it could affect the 2020 election. This stems from the idea that Democrats gained congressional seats in two elections following Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Pelosi before had suggested she would rather have Democrats focus on the next election but pressure reached its crescendo this week.
“They just re-elected Trump,” Stillwater resident Dirk Mullins wrote on the News Press Facebook post.
