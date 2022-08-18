Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Oklahoma) has scheduled several town hall meetings for counties in north central Oklahoma next week.
Lucas, who represents the state’s U.S. Congressional District 3, is making stops in Creek, Osage, Kay, Pawnee and Payne counties.
“Residents around the locations are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events in Washington, D.C. and across Oklahoma,” the news release reads. “Lucas will be discussing recent work in Congress, taking questions about issues important to constituents of the Third Congressional District, and seeking input on legislation currently before Congress.”
Lucas currently serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
His first stops will be in Creek and Osage counties Monday. He will be at the Mannford Community Center from 10 to 11 a.m. at 100 Cimarron Drive. His next venue is the Pawhuska Community Center from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at 500 Lynne Avenue.
The following day Lucas will go from Kay to Pawnee County and finish his day in Payne County. He will be at the Standing Bear Museum from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at 601 Standing Bear Parkway in Ponca City. Next, Lucas will meet at Pawnee City Hall from 1-2 p.m. at 510 Illinois Street. His Stillwater stop will be 3-4 p.m. in the Central Rural Electric Cooperative building at 3305 S. Boomer Road.
