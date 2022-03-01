Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) received committee approval for a bill she authored that has the potential to change how cities or towns publish legal notices.
House Bill 3062 would create new laws that require municipalities to make the same legal notices that are printed in newspapers available on a website maintained by or on behalf of the city or town equal to the same time period, or longer, as it runs in the newspapers. It gained unanimous passage Tuesday in the House County and Municipal Government Committee.
Ranson’s bill may also allow for public notices to run in e-editions or newspaper websites if those newspapers don’t have daily printed editions. Many newspapers across the state, like the News Press, have editions that run exclusively online.
“This legislation does not alleviate a city’s obligation to publish notices in a newspaper,” Ranson said through a press release. “This is a duplication meant to reach more citizens. Having information in both a newspaper and a website provides the most transparency for our citizens.”
Ranson told the News Press she started looking into public notices after a discussion with Stillwater Deputy City Manager Mellisa Reames. Ranson said Reames told her they were concerned with scheduling public notices when the News Press reduced print days during the pandemic.
Asked if those concerns extended to cost-saving measures for the City by not requiring publishing in newspapers, Ranson told the News Press that was included in the discussions, but further talks with the Oklahoma Newspaper Association took it off the table.
“That was an option at first,” Ranson said, “But in talking with the (Oklahoma) Press Association, (Executive Vice President) Mark Thomas made some really great points, so that’s why I decided not to go that route, simply because the press offers a valid check and balance to city government and I wanted to make sure that was preserved. But, I wanted to make sure it’s preserved in a way that actually serves the point of notices, which is to let the public that lives within the City limits know what’s going on.
“How do we let the most people know what’s going on? The redundancy seems like the best way to go, to have it in the newspaper, but also to have it on the City website?”
Thomas confirmed last month that he had discussed the bill with Ranson. He said he would have been very concerned had the bill meant moving legals away from newspapers. He worried about “all the weeklies across the state,” that print legals without publishing daily or even maintaining websites daily.
Ranson said she was concerned with clarifying language specific to dailies.
“Some statutes mention daily specifically, so if it says daily, you can use the e-editions toward that count, but (the bill) wouldn’t affect weekly newspapers,” she said.
Ranson said there was also a concern from the Oklahoma Municipal League about small towns that may not have somebody who could update their websites frequently enough. She said she is still thinking about ways to address that issue, which could include changes to the bill’s language.
She said she is optimistic about the Legislature’s plans to expand broadband internet. She said government transparency was her main concern, and she was hopeful for the growth of newspapers in the digital age.
“I’m not doing this to cause hardships on cities, and I’m not doing this to get in the newspapers’ business,” she said. “All I’m trying to do is figure out a pathway and transition. What have we learned from the pandemic, and where are we going as far as making sure that our residents know what’s going on, that they’re well educated in the goings-on of the city government. Because, when they don’t know what’s going on, a lot of conspiracy theories jump out of the woodwork. So, how can we be above board? How can we make sure that we’re doing what we need to do and keeping track of each other with checks and balances.”
