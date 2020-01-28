At least one state lawmaker is publicly pushing back against new rules introduced for four-day school weeks in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted last week for higher standards for schools, based on the state “report cards” for each district. Those rules would have to be approved by the state legislature.
Rep. Ty Burns (R-Morrison), in a release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives, took issue with some of the new standards.
“We expected reasonable waiver rules, and we want academic accountability,” Burns said, “but we think the rules proposed are unfair and unobtainable.”
In the proposed standards, elementary and middle schools have to score at least a C in academic growth for math and English. High schools would have to score a C or better in academic achievement and post-secondary opportunities. High schools would have to have an 82 percent graduation rate. Burns has said he would like to see changes to those rules before the legislature votes on them.
Arguments against four-day school weeks is that those students may be not getting the same level of education. Proponents say the districts should be allowed local control, and that it can be a recruiting tool for teachers. Before joining the state legislature, Burns was a public school teacher and coach.
One of his concerns is that there could be a different playing field for rural and urban districts. Burns’ House 35 district, not densely populated, includes Creek, Noble, Osage, Pawnee and Payne counties. Many districts in north central Oklahoma have four-day school weeks, including Glencoe, Coyle and Morrison.
“We want to ensure these measurements are comparable and that we have a level playing field for our rural districts,” Burns said. “We think the four-day schedule is working in rural Oklahoma for many of our schools.”
