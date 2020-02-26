President George W. Bush will throw out the first pitch at the new home of Oklahoma State baseball, according to a report from the Tulsa World.
Bush will be on the mound for the Cowboys' Big 12 Conference opener against Texas Christian on March 20. The game will be the first played at O'Brate Stadium, the state-of-the-art ballpark at the corner of McElroy Road and Washington Street.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m., and will be available on the ESPN+ livestream.
Bush visited Stillwater before, speaking at OSU's commencement in 2006 – which was held at Boone Pickens Stadium – and famously endorsing the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's. According to the Tulsa World report, Bush and O'Brate are longtime friends.
Bush was president from 2001-09, and famously threw out the first pitch at Game 3 of the 2001 World Series, just over a month after 9/11, at the old Yankee Stadium for a game between the Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
