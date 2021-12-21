The City of Stillwater has released its sales tax apportionment report for December. According to the report, the numbers are based on taxes collected in November and allocated to the City in December.
Sales and use tax projected at $30,800,000 comprised 27.4% of anticipated revenue in the operating budget adopted by the City for Fiscal Year 2022.
Revenue generated by electric, water, wastewater and waste management charges was projected to provide 69.3% of the city’s $112,300,000 in budgeted income.
As of December’s report, the City was ahead of budget on sales and use tax collections at $18,277,401 – 59.3% of the projected total – halfway through the fiscal year.
Total sales and use tax collections collected in November were $3,222,310, up $544,638 – more than 20% – from the same time last year.
The total allocation was $250,000 higher than the previous month.
Sales tax had the biggest gain and made up the greatest portion at $2,925,004, up $519,511 – 21.6% – from last year, while use tax was reported at $297,306, up $25,127 – 9.23% – from last year.
Sales and use tax revenues were each about $125,000 higher than the previous month.
Lodging tax collections were much higher at $91,781 – 53.2% higher than the $59,929 reported in December 2020 when most live events were canceled and fewer people were traveling.
They were also higher than the $82,117 apportioned the previous month, in spite of Oklahoma State University’s return to hosting in-person Homecoming events in October.
