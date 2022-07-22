The latest spike in reported COVID-19 cases for Oklahoma show a steady increase week by week, but also a virus that isn’t as likely to put people in the hospital.
In the latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 18,740 active cases in the state and 229 active cases in Stillwater. The CDC has warned that those numbers are most likely vastly undercounted due to home testing or no testing at all.
Still, this time last year, there were about 7,302 active cases in Oklahoma.
One big difference is hospitalizations. A July 23, 2021 report on hospitalizations for Region II which includes Stillwater and much of eastern Oklahoma excluding Tulsa, there were 48 hospitalizations and 12 people in ICU. In the latest Region II report, there were 22 people in the hospital with COVID-19 with one in ICU.
That’s all still a far cry from the January 2022 and September 2021 spikes. The September spike, which led to Stillwater Medical Center declaring an emergency, had 131 people in the hospital in Region II with 34 in ICU. In January, there were 67 hospitalizations and 18 in ICU. There were 62,000 active cases reported by the state at that time.
Still, the area has seen a steady increase. Hospitalizations were way down in June, with almost no one hospitalized at times, but that number has slowly crept up. There are currently 22 hospitalizations in Region II with one in ICU.
