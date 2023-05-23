Legislators filed a concurrent resolution Thursday to defund any state institutions of higher learning that do not immediately eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion frameworks.
Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, said investments into such education entities should be repossessed and diverted.
“DEI is better understood by the taxpayers of Oklahoma as Divide, Exclude and Indoctrinate, and is in opposition to the principle of equality and the closely held beliefs that reflect the overwhelming majority of taxpaying Oklahomans,” Standridge said.
Oklahoma State University, meanwhile, has said DEI matters.
While there are events in the university’s 130-year history that have not upheld those values, it has invested in “a future that instills pride for all in our community.”
“We denounce acts, behavior, language or symbols representing or reflecting intolerance or discrimination towards any subpopulation affiliated with our university,” the university said in a statement. “OSU pledges to support and reinforce diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as they are significant to our campus culture and mission, and improve the quality of life for all.”
Since 2008, OSU has required all undergraduates to take diversity and international dimension courses. The campus’ police department has a 10-hour inclusive excellence certificate program.
A report showed, from 2009 to 2019, OSU had a(n)
- 117 percent increase in freshman undergraduate students of color.
- 228 percent increase in the number of first-generation students of color.
- 99 percent increase in the number of students of color earning a bachelor’s degree.
- 100 percent increase in the number of students of color earning a doctoral degree.
- 88 percent increase in African American, American Indian, Hispanic and biracial/multiracial faculty in OSU classrooms.
But, Gov. Kevin Stitt said these initiatives are “nonsense,” and Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, called them “horses---.”
“Our colleges are constantly discriminating against, shaming and shunning any students that do not (toe) the DEI and leftist line,” Humphrey said. “This must stop immediately.”
Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, said Humphrey is wrong, and DEI is a way to make sure students are supported no matter where they come from.
“Especially for (Oklahoma), we need to constantly cultivate how to treat others the way we want to be treated, and that’s what DEI helps support,” Ranson said. “I think if Rep. Humphrey and Sen. Standridge actually went to the universities and actually talked to kids and faculty in charge of DEI, their tune might change.”
Other conservative states have mobilized against DEI.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed legislation this past week to bar all state universities from spending state or federal funds to support DEI programs.
The Texas House passed a bill Monday to do the same.
In June, the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to decide on cases that are fighting against affirmative action.
